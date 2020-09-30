NBA 2K21 reflections: A brand new shot meter and cringeworthy fashions

NBA 2K has become the undisputed king of putting serious, respected actors in motion capture hijinks. But when they could've focused their energies on changing the setting, plot and painfully drawn out dialogue of MyCareer, what they chose to change was¦ the shot meter?

This strikes me as odd, because when it comes to making choices, NBA 2K has made some pretty great ones. If you're buying the game year on year, you already know not to expect an overhaul and that's because 2K seems to work on a maxim of refinement rather than charging out to fix what ain't broke. I for one, like this about them. But this year, they seem to have broken their own rule.

So let's focus in on two key choices made for NBA 2K21 that released early this month: The annual telling of the MyCareer tale and the brand new shot meter.

Let's start with the story of Junior. The son of a college basketball hero who decides to follow in his father's footsteps after a conversation with stranger¦on a ferry. No seriously, that's minute one of the storyline. The stranger, who turns out to be a high school basketball coach, is played by Djimon Honsou, and he convinces you that football (the American kind) is not your thing. You should play basketball instead. Like so...

And because we all change the course of our lives because of what a dude on a ferry tells us, you make the switch.

What follows is the exact same pattern that 2K career mode has followed since its inception.

Play game. Cutscene. Play game. Cutscene. Yet another cutscene. Play game. And now, here's three cutscenes back-to-back for absolutely no reason.

This year's cutscenes are particularly drawn out and the cause is the two parallel storylines. You have Junior, navigating life in the present day and Junior flashing back to a conversation with his deceased father. The father, played by Jesse Williams, becomes little more than an exposition dump for Junior's issues, which by the way, are constantly hinted at in the present day and need no further explanation. Essentially, you're watching your character's origin story while playing his origin story.

It's an entire plot point that is almost as skippable as David Aldridge.

Once you start playing high school ball, you meet Archie, an old friend of your father's, who wants to be your future agent. Unfortunately, they cast this role with The Wire's Michael K Williams, which makes you distrust him from the absolute get-go.

But while Djimon Honsou's plot as your high school coach fades away pointlessly, at least the Archie storyline leaves you with a choice that requires some actual decision-making.

And that's what I wanted more of. Less 'watching people talk to my character' and more 'doing things that affect my character'. NBA 2K21 tried to make this happen but the results were hilarious at best. One of the other big choices involves leaving college because your girlfriend is mad at you. But even that seemed realistic when compared to your choice of suit for the NBA Draft.

Before picking a suit, Archie and the salesperson at the store dutifully inform you that your choice of suit will define how you look going forward. But the result of picking an even slightly loud two button are disastrous.

Allow me to regale you with the consequences of dressing big for your big night.

It's like Russell Westbrook and Kanye West had a baby, that they both thought was a little¦ extra.

Of course, the build-up to draft night is always a bone of contention for 2K fans. I personally loved the combine build-up of NBA 2K20 and I felt like they had a gap for it. Interviews and press junkets just before draft night decide the last few inches of your draft stock. But the 'right' answers, even though you're constantly told there are none, are painfully obvious. Swap that out with some long jumps and sprints and that draft build-up would've been on point.

