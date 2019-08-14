'NBA 2K20' adds six new classic teams, including 'Lob City' Clippers, champion Cavs

Since 2010, video game publisher 2K Sports has been integrating historic players and teams into the popular "NBA 2K" franchise. The classic teams stretch all the way back to Bill Russell's Celtics and Jerry West's Lakers of the 1960s.

With the addition of six new teams for "NBA 2K20," the total number of classic squads has expanded to 68. There are also All-Time teams for each franchise and new All-Decade teams.

All new Legendary teams are coming to 2K20 First up, our All-Decade teams dating from the 50/60’s all the way to 2010’s.



Who's your pick for the best squad to run with this #2KDay on 9/6? pic.twitter.com/L1Zox5sl56



— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 13, 2019

Considering most of the truly historic teams have been included in previous versions of "NBA 2K," the latest rosters may stretch the definition of "classic." However, they do have some intriguing players from the not-so-distant past.

2002-03 Phoenix Suns

A 44-38 record and a first-round exit isn't all that impressive, but these Suns featured some great talent in All-Stars Stephon Marbury and Shawn Marion and Rookie of the Year Amar'e Stoudemire.

2006-07 Washington Wizards

Another team that barely made the playoffs and lost in the first round, these Wizards are a showcase for Gilbert Arenas, who averaged 28.4 points and 6.0 assists per game that season. Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison each averaged more than 19 points per game, making for a fun, offensive-minded group.

2009-10 Portland Trail Blazers

After winning 50 games in the regular season and entering the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the West, the Blazers went down in the first round. Their inclusion here appears to be for Brandon Roy. This was the last year in which he was able to perform at a peak level, averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

2013-14 San Antonio Spurs

Avenging their loss to the Heat in the previous NBA Finals, the Spurs dominated with a 4-1 series win in the rematch. Kawhi Leonard won his first Finals MVP with a line of 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili​ and Tony Parker were the other key figures in the Spurs' fifth championship.

2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers

"Lob City" will make its return in "NBA 2K20" with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan back together on a historic team. They're joined by sharpshooter J.J. Redick and Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jamal Crawford. The Clippers were knocked out in the second round of the playoffs by the Thunder.

2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland won its first-ever NBA championship with an incredible 3-1 comeback in the NBA Finals against the 73-win Warriors. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the charge and were supported by by Kevin Love, J.R. Smith and Tristan Thompson.

Unfortunately, it appears that the two missing legends fans have wanted to see in the game — Charles Barkley and Reggie Miller — will continue to be holdouts. Barkley has publicly stated he’s asked for a donation to the National Basketball Retired Players Association for his rights, but 2K Sports has apparently balked at that request.

"NBA 2K20" will release on Sept. 6 and features Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade on the covers.

Bryan Wiedey posts sports gaming news and analysis daily at Pastapadre.com, is co-founder of the sports gaming site HitThePass.com, hosts the "Press Row Podcast" and can be reached on Twitter @Pastapadre.