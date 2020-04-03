'NBA 2K' tournament odds: Bracket favorites, prop bets for 2020 Players Tournament

To fill the sports void, the NBA is putting on the Players Tournament between its top stars on the video game "NBA 2K20."

The virtual competition, which begins Friday, will be broadcast live on ESPN. It will also be open to betting, a big plus for sports gamblers bored out of their minds over the past couple of weeks.

Unlike the real NBA, it's hard to gauge will any certainty how players such as Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell will perform as video game players. That hasn't stopped odds makers from doing their thing.

Here's a look at your betting options for the competition:

'NBA 2K' Players Tournament bracket

The Players Tournament will feature 16 NBA players competing over four rounds. The first two rounds are single-elimination, while the semis and final are best-of-three.

nba-2k-tournament-bracket-ftr.jpg

Odds to win 'NBA 2K' Players Tournament

Devin Booker is the heavy favorite to win the tournament. DeAndre Ayton is tabbed to finish in second place and Kevin Durant is projected to finish third.

Booker regularly runs video streams on Twitch while playing various games, "NBA 2K20" included. In fact, he discovered the season was postponed indefinitely from a fellow gamer during a live stream. It seems that's given sports books confidence he can lead the way in the Players Tournament.

Here are the full odds for winning the tournament from Sports Insider:

Seed Player Odds 5 Devin Booker +350 10 Deandre Ayton +500 1 Kevin Durant +700 16 Derrick Jones Jr. +1000 4 Donovan Mitchell +1000 14 Pat Beverley +1000 2 Trae Young +1000 13 Rui Hachimura +1200 11 Demarcus Cousins +1600 3 Hassan Whiteside +1600 8 Montrezl Harrell +1600 6 Andre Drummond +1800 15 Harrison Barnes +2000 12 Michael Porter Jr. +2000 7 Zach Lavine +2000 9 Domantas Sabonis +2800

What are some available prop bets?

There are several amusing prop bets available, including the player who will score the least amount of points in the first round. Sabonis is considered most likely there, followed by Barnes and Porter Jr.

You can also wager on whether any first round game will go to overtime (+110) and whether anyone will win a game by 11 points or more (-140).