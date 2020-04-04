NBA 2K Players Tournament: Derrick Jones Jr. upsets No. 1 Kevin Durant in first round

NBA fans finally had watchable basketball on Friday night for the first time since the league suspended operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it wasn’t what we’re used to, it was certainly entertaining.

The first four matchups of the NBA 2K Players Tournament took place on Friday night on ESPN, and provided some exciting upsets right away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No. 1 Kevin Durant upset early

The first matchup of the tournament provided us with what would have been a tremendous battle in real life.

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., with the Milwaukee Bucks, took on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who used the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant, though, failed to live up to the No. 1 seed he was given.

Jones topped Durant 78-62 in the first round, knocking him out of the tournament on the first night.

Durant grabbed the early lead, though Jones had fought his way back in to grab a slight lead at halftime. While the commentary between the two was entertaining in the first half, fans seemed much more interested about the incredible view Durant had from his apartment in New York.

well the view from KD's spot seems awesome pic.twitter.com/7FI2DmrFh6 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 3, 2020

Jones then exploded in the third quarter, quickly mounting a 15-point lead with the Bucks. By then, it was far too late for Durant to make a comeback. Jones, sitting in his bedroom with a hoodie on over his head and a full rack of shoes behind him, cruised to the 16-point upset win.

With the win, Jones will advance to the quarterfinals and take on either Montrezl Harrell or Domantas Sabonis.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: