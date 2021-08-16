NB Private Equity: Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Total Return NAV per share Increased 1.5% During July 2021

16 August 2021

Highlights

As of 31 July 2021, NAV per share is $27.09 (£19.48), a total return of 1.5% in the month 1

Driven by an increase of $24.5 million in private valuations as a result of updated Q2 valuation information

Year to date NBPE’s TR NAV has increase by 24.0%, as the portfolio continues to perform strongly, with 10 full or partial realisations announced

$13.5 million of realisation proceeds received during July 2021; total realisation proceeds year to date of $162 million

Additional $110 million of proceeds expected from announced transactions

28% of valuations as of 30 June 2021; additional Q2 valuation information expected in the coming weeks. Q2 2021 Semi-Annual Report with final Q2 valuations expected to be issued in September

Monthly NAV Development

After adjusting for the declared dividend, 31 July 2021 NAV growth of $18.6 million, or $0.41 per share, relative to the 30 June 2021 monthly estimate. Changes in NAV per share: $24.5 million, or $0.52 per share, of gross unrealised gains from additional private valuation information $0.6 million of unrealised losses, or $0.01 per share, attributable to public valuation, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments and other mark to market adjustments $19.2 million, or $0.41 per share, dividend declared $5.9 million of expenses, $0.13 per share, attributable to management fee and carried interest accruals, ZDP interest and ZDP FX, credit facility interest and other expenses $0.6 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share



Valuation Update on Previously Announced Exits

In aggregate, with respect to the ten previously announced full or partial exits in 2021: Of the $150 million ($3.21 per share) of estimated NAV uplift relative to 31 December 2020 valuations, approximately $120 million ($2.57 per share) has been incorporated to date based on the receipt of updated second quarter valuation information and Agiliti’s closing share price as of 31 July 2021 A further $30 million ($0.64 per share) of estimated NAV uplift is expected in the coming months as these investments close and additional valuation information is received from underlying general partners Approximately $95 million of cash proceeds has been received to date and an additional $110 million is expected in the coming months as transactions close

In April 2021, Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) completed an IPO. As of 31 July 2021, the stock price increase has resulted in $2 million of NAV uplift relative to the 31 December 2020 valuation





Portfolio Valuation

Story continues

The value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 31 July 2021 was based on the following information2:

18% of the portfolio fair value was valued as 31 July 2021 15% in public securities 3 3% in private direct investments

28% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 30 June 2021 28% in private direct investments

54% of the portfolio fair value was valued as of 31 March 2021 53% in private direct equity investments 1% in fund investments



About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,300 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $429 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

1 After adjusting for the declared dividend of $0.41 per share.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager’s valuation methodology. While some valuation data is as of 31 March 2021 and 30 June 2021, the Manager’s analysis and historical experience lead the Manager to believe that this approximates fair value at 31 July 2021.

3 Includes Petsmart / Chewy as value is predominantly driven by the public value of Chewy.

