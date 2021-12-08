NB Private Equity: Investor Update Webinar

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS











NB Private Equity Partners Announces Investor Update Webinar

8 December 2021

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announced that an investor update will be held on Tuesday 14 December 2021 via Zoom in order to discuss the investment portfolio and provide an update on performance.

The webinar will take place at 14.00 GMT / 15.00 CST / 9.00 EST. The call can be accessed via the Zoom call details below:

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://nb.zoom.us/j/92878438044?pwd=a2FHY1V5dUFNVG1mNm1oL3MyTS9Qdz09

Passcode: 296895

Webinar ID: 928 7843 8044

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 518 9805 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 6833

United Kingdom: +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237

Hong Kong SAR: +852 3012 6283 or +852 5803 3730 or +852 5803 3731 or +852 5808 6088

Japan: +81 363 628 317

China: +86 10 5387 6330 or +86 10 8783 3177

International numbers available: https://nb.zoom.us/u/a2p6YEkoU

The webinar will be recorded and available for playback on NBPE’s website following the meeting.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Will Sanderson

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

Story continues

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For seven consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $437 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.





This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.



NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.





