NB Power claims legislation makes it immune to being sued in cannabis grow-op lawsuit

NB Power claims existing legislation protects it from being sued as part of a lawsuit launched by a group of men who say the company contributed to the RCMP raiding a cannabis grow-op housed in the former Coles Island School. (Catherine Harrop/CBC - image credit)

NB Power claims it is immune to being sued for its alleged role in an RCMP raid of a cannabis grow-up in Coles Island more than two years ago.

The protection also extends to its employees, NB Power says in a statement of defence filed in response to a lawsuit launched against the Crown corporation and the RCMP by four men who say the grow-op was wrongfully raided.

The statement filed on behalf of itself and employee Trevor Smith says none of the claims the men have brought against the utility are permissible under the Proceedings Against the Crown Act.

"Further as to the whole of the statement of claim, the defendants NBPC and Smith state that the plaintiffs' action against them is frivolous, vexatious, scandalous and an abuse of process," NB Power says in the statement filed May 10 in Fredericton in the Court of Queen's Bench.

In their statement of claim, Jeremy Barton, Collin Barton, Nicolas Baxter and David DeWolfe allege that in September 2019, the RCMP wrongfully raided a cannabis grow-op they were operating in a building that formerly housed Coles Island School, about 90 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Jeremy Barton was arrested following the raid, but no charges were ever laid, and his court appearances were cancelled.

The men are seeking damages for the plants that were seized.

Their lawsuit also named NB Power and Smith and alleged staff with the utility entered the building to check the electricity meter without receiving permission, and then staff reported the grow-op to the RCMP, leading to the raid and seizure of 60 plants.

None of the allegtions have been tested in court.

In the RCMP's response to the claim, the police force alleges the men were growing more plants than they were legally allowed to.

NB Power, in its statement of defence, says that under the Electricity Act, its employees may enter a property without consent from anyone for the purpose of reading meters.

However, when employees went to the property to check the meter, Barton spoke to them in an "aggressive and threatening manner, which caused them to fear attending the property and entering the premises," NB Power alleges.

Because the utility was unable to read the meter, NB Power says, it asked on March 29, 2019, that the RCMP escort NB Power staff onto the property to disconnect the electricity.

"NBPC and Smith deny that they trespassed unlawfully on the property, or that they had any involvement in the alleged seizure and destruction of the plaintiffs' cannabis plants," NB Power says.

NB Power asks that the action be dismissed with costs against each plaintiff, including solicitor and clients costs.