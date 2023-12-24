Nazim Sadykhov focused on excitement, not immediate Slava Borshchev rematch: ‘Maybe down the road’

LAS VEGAS – Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev turned in an instant classic Nov. 11 at UFC 295 in New York, but don’t expect them to run it back any time soon.

The two fighters engaged in a back-and-forth brawl that ended in a draw – and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus. However, both fighters seem to want fresh matchups, at least in the immediate.

“I don’t have an exclusive thing where I have to get this one back,” Sadykhov recently told MMA Junkie on the red carpet before the 15th Annual World MMA Awards at Sahara Theater. “He’s that good that he’s probably going to be in the top 10. And inshallah, I’m going to be in the top 10 as well. Maybe down the road (we’ll fight again), but right now I just want to keep fighting, keep going, and see where my road takes me.

“I’m not dying for a rematch. … Not right now. But both of those fights, including this one right here with ‘Slava Claus’, it’s possible in the future. But right now, we just keep moving forward and take other fights.”

Sadykhov isn’t salty about the draw. Why? Because he went back and watched, and thought the judges got it right. There’s room for improvement for sure. Sadykhov is optimistic necessary changes will be made ahead of his next fight.

“I got a couple of bumps and bruises from the fight, but I’m just so happy the MMA world reacted the way that they did. I’m happy that the fans enjoyed the fight and that’s it. That’s what I’m here for: the big fights, the good fights, the exciting fights, the Fight of the Month, the Fight of the Year, the Fight of the Night. That’s what Nazim Sadykhov is here for.

“… We’re already working on (my next fight). As long as I’m healthy, I’m going to be fighting. As long as I’m fighting, there’s going to be excitement. I’m looking for a March-April return. Perhaps UFC 300. Perhaps a Fight Night or something in March. But we’re targeting March and April right now.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie