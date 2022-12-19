Naziat Khan death: Zafar Iqbal jailed for murdering wife in front of children

·4 min read

A man who strangled his wife with her own scarf 21 years ago after being "embarrassed" at her attempts to secure a divorce has been jailed.

Zafar Iqbal, 62, murdered Naziat Khan in front of their three young daughters at her home in Norbury, south-west London, in August 2001.

Iqbal then abandoned the children to an acquaintance and fled to Pakistan.

At the Old Bailey, he was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years after he admitted murdering the 38-year-old.

The time he has already served in custody, five years and 15 days, will be cut from his jail term.

Repeated domestic violence

The court heard Ms Khan, who was born in England, married Iqbal in Pakistan in 1985 in an arranged marriage.

During the sentencing hearing, Anthony Orchard KC told the court of repeated incidents of domestic violence including one which left Ms Khan with two black eyes.

In January 2000, the defendant wrapped a scarf around her head and mouth, tied up her legs, and threatened her saying: "I'm gonna kill you," the court heard.

The defendant took some of her jewellery and the attack was reported to the police but later withdrawn.

The court heard in June of that year, Ms Khan started to initiate Islamic divorce proceedings after an incident saw her left with a fat lip.

The following January, the couple agreed to a reconciliation, but by June the relationship had broken down.

Mr Orchard KC said Islamic Council records showed on 20 August 2001, Iqbal called the office and asked for another four months to reply.

"He requested he be contacted by telephone, rather than letter in future, as someone else had read one of his letters and it was 'embarrassing to him'," he said.

"Shortly after 13:00 that same day, Naziat was killed," Mr Orchard added.

Iqbal carried out the killing "for no better reason" than he could not face the cultural shame that would follow from his wife's demand for a divorce, the Old Bailey heard.

He had also believed his wife was demanding a divorce while in a relationship with another man.

On the day of the murder, two of the daughters, who were then aged 10, arrived home and found their mother lying on the floor with a scarf tied around her neck, the Met Police said.

Their father and three-year-old sister were in the room.

Detectives said the daughters pleaded with Iqbal to let her go but instead he kept tightening the scarf and Ms Khan stopped moving.

Asked by one daughter why he was doing it, he replied: "Because she is having a divorce", the court heard.

He told the children: "If you talk or anything, I'll do it tighter, so the more you cry or talk the more it is gonna hurt her," the court was told.

Iqbal then took the scarf from one of his daughters and tightened it around her neck, and said he would do the same to both of them if they would not stop crying.

Police said he then made one of the children write a note pretending to be from their mother, which said she had gone to stay with relatives.

Iqbal stuck the letter on the front door of the house before taking the children to an acquaintance in Croydon and fled the country.

In December 2017, the defendant was arrested and extradited to the UK four years later.

Judge Munro KC described his decision to flee as "cowardly" and said he had lived an "undeserved life as a free man for many years".

One of the couple's daughters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, vowed their mother would not become just an "honour killing" statistic.

She told Iqbal: "I pray you never forget her face and that when you sleep you think of not only her future you snatched, but ours too.

"She will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts."

'Never lost hope'

The couple's two other children said they had waited 21 years for this day and through the "hardships and struggles" they "never lost hope".

Edward Brown KC, defending, had argued for a lighter sentence on the basis that cultural attitudes towards marriage and family would have influenced Iqbal's position.

But the judge told Iqbal he would finally face the punishment he "so richly deserved".

About the trauma inflicted on the children, he told Iqbal: "They lost their mother, their father and their childhood.

"You took their home, their friend, their teacher, their father and their mother."

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Latest Stories

  • Mesa says it will halt American Airlines flights, finalizing deal with United

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Mesa Airlines said late Saturday it is finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines after an announcement it will wind down flights for American Airlines early next year. In a memo sent to employees and provided to Reuters by the company, Mesa Air Group Chief Executive Jonathan Ornstein said the Arizona-based carrier is "finalizing a new agreement with United which would transition all CRJ900s currently flying for American Eagle to United Express." American Eagle is a network of six regional carriers operating 3,400 daily flights under a codeshare with American – often flights to smaller regional cities.

  • What to drink with Christmas dinner

    Classic and alternative wine pairings to go with this years Christmas dinner.Source: Honest Grape

  • Frank Salemme: Former mafia boss dies in prison at 89

    Frank Salemme was serving a life sentence for killing a Boston nightclub owner in 1993.

  • Strictly Come Dancing: Hamza's Wellingborough School 'very proud'

    The school attended by the Strictly Come Dancing winner hopes he will return for its prize-giving.

  • Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $520M in fines and rebates for duping users into downloading paid content

    Epic Games, the maker of the wildly popular video game Fortnite, has agreed to pay $520 million US in fines and rebates for tricking millions of players into making unintentional purchases in the game. American regulator the Federal Trade Commission said in a release Monday that the company will pay $275 million US for violating a law known as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by deploying design tricks to get kids to download in-game content that costs real-world money. The c

  • Wall Street loses ground, extending a recent losing streak

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:15 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, to 32,882 and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slipped 0.9%. Every major index is coming off of two weeks of losses. Markets have been slumping as hopes for a gentler Federal Reserve vanish amid stubbo

  • Lollipop lady, 87, dies in crash on road she campaigned to make safer

    Irene Allen was hit by a Mercedes Sprinter van in Bury, Greater Manchester last Tuesday, in what her family said was a 'tragic irony'.

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Titans' injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha