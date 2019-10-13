Nazem Kadri scores first goal as member of Avalanche

Kadri scored 161 goals for the Leafs, now he's netted his first for the Avalanche. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

A key piece in one of the biggest summer trades, former Maple Leaf Nazem Kadri has found the back of the net for the first time in Colorado.

In Saturday night’s game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes, both teams were headed to a scoreless regulation before Kadri opened the scoring with his goal on the power play just under seven minutes into the third period.

Nazem Kadri scores his first with the Avalanche pic.twitter.com/ajHIKZNTVz — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 13, 2019

After a shot from the point by rookie Cale Makar was able to be saved by Arizona goaltender Antti Raanta, the 29-year-old centre pounced on the rebound and was able to demonstrate some patience before making his mark.

Arriving from Toronto for a package involving defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Alexander Kerfoot, Kadri was a talented centreman but was only going to play third-line minutes for the Leafs.

This goal marks his first point in Colorado as well.

Kadri will have a visit from his old club on Nov. 23, just before the Avalanche head to Toronto for a matchup on Dec. 4. The forward played a total of 561 games for the Leafs, scoring 161 goals and 357 points.

