Kadri declined trade to Calgary in hopes of remaining a Leaf

We’ll never know what the Nazem Kadri era in Calgary could have been.

On Sportsnet’s “31 Thoughts” podcast, the former Toronto Maple Leaf divulged details regarding the July 1st blockbuster trade that sent him to Colorado with Calle Rosen, in exchange for Tyson Barrie and Alexander Kerfoot.

Kadri explained why he exercised his 10 team no-trade clause to block a potential deal with the Calgary Flames, and it had nothing to do with the team.

“It was no disrespect to Calgary or the Flames organization. I love their team and I love the direction they’re headed. I just figured that had I declined, I would have had a better opportunity of being a Maple Leaf next year and that’s really what it came down to. I wanted to play for the Leafs next year. I wanted to be a part of that. In declining that trade I had aspirations of being a Leaf and we know clearly that didn’t happen.”

The longest tenured Maple Leaf forward hoped to nix any chance of being shipped out of Toronto, but in the end his time in the Blue and White was over. Could the Leafs have been targeting a Flames defenceman like TJ Brodie in return for Kadri? We’ll never know.

Kadri started his NHL career with Toronto back in 2009 after being drafted seventh overall. He penned an emotional goodbye to the city and organization after he was traded on Canada Day.

Since then, he’s spoken positively about the change of scenery and his excitement for the challenge at hand this upcoming season. “I mean, I understand it’s a business,” he explained on 31 Thoughts. “For me, it’s about going in to next season with a chip on my shoulder. I know what I’m capable of and I want to just prove a point more than anything. So I’ll be looking to have a big year next year.”

