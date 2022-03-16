Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released and ‘on her way home’ from Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way to home after six years imprisoned in Iran.

The mother-of-one was booked on a flight to London along with British–Iranian businessman Anoosheh Ashoori, their lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Wednesday.

It follows days of tense negotiations between the UK Government and Tehran over their release.

Tom Tugendhat, Tory chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Standard: “This is the most fantastic news. The liberation of a mother held so brutally for so long would be a fantastic moment.”

Iranian state television in an on-air scrolling text announced Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been “handed over to the British government,” without elaborating. Iran’s English-language broadcaster Press TV later described Zaghari-Ratcliffe as “leaving Tehran after serving jail term.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who holds duel British-Iranian citizenship, was arrested in 2016 on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime.

She served five years in an Iranian prison and has spent the past year on parole at her parents’ home in Tehran in fear she could be sent back to jail at any time.

On Tuesday, she was handed back her British passport and was reportedly told a flight would be “arranged for her” on Wednesday so she could rejoin her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella, seven, in Hampstead.

The couple's MP, Labour's Tulip Siddiq met with Mr Ratcliffe for a "strategy meeting" on Tuesday following years of campaigning for her constituent’s release.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home. I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.”

Earlier, during a visit to Abu Dhabi, Boris Johnson said negotiations over the charity workers release were "going right up to the wire".

"It is true and it has been for a long time that we're negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran, the Prime Minister said.

"There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

"I really don't think I should say much more, I'm sorry, although things are moving forward.

"I shouldn't really say much more because those negotiations continue to be under way and we're going right up to the wire."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s imprisonment had been linked to a £400 million historic debt that Britain owes Iran for defence equipment that was never supplied.

On Wednesday, Foreign secretary Liz Truss said the UK was determined to pay the “legitimate debt that we do owe Iran” despite the country's regime being under sanctions.

She said the UK had been working “very hard” to “secure the release of Nazanin“, and other dual-nationals Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz.

Ms Truss those imprisoned in Iran had “been through an appalling ordeal and [the Government] want to secure their release as soon as possible”.