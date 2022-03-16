Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Has Been Released And Is 'On Her Way Home'

(Photo: Family Handout via PA Media)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released and is about to leave Iran where she has been detained for nearly six years.

The British-Iranian mother is about to leave Iran, according to Reuters news agency.

Her MP Tulip Siddiq also said: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.

“I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have. More details to follow.”

