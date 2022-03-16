Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Negotiations to free British-Iranian 'going right to the wire', PM says

Negotiations with Iran to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe are "going right up to the wire", the PM has said.

Boris Johnson said talks with Tehran on the release of the British-Iranian national were "moving forward", but that "negotiations continue to be under way".

Asked whether a negotiating team was in Tehran trying to secure her release, the PM said: "It is true and it has been for a long time that we're negotiating for the release of our dual nationals in Tehran.

"There are some very sad cases, including Nazanin.

"I really don't think I should say much more, I'm sorry, although things are moving forward.

"I shouldn't really say much more right now just because those negotiations continue to be under way and we're going right up to the wire."

It comes after MP Tulip Siddiq revealed on Tuesday that the 43-year-old's British passport had been returned to her.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News this morning the UK was working "very hard" to secure Nazanin's release.