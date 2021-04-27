Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe feels ‘no grounds for hope’ after UK sentence response

Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent
·4 min read

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe feels there “wasn’t anything said that gave grounds for hope” during an urgent debate on her fresh jail sentence and travel ban from Iran, according to her husband.

The British-Iranian dual national, who watched the House of Commons proceedings from the Middle East, also questioned why the Foreign Secretary opted not to answer the question in person but sent departmental minister James Cleverly instead.

The mother-of-one was handed a fresh jail term of one year and a year-long travel ban in Iran on Monday on new charges of “spreading propaganda against the regime”, having already served a five-year prison sentence after being detained on charges of crimes related to national security.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told the PA news agency: “She watched the urgent question on the (website) link.

“What she noticed was that Dominic Raab hadn’t come to answer for the Government, a junior minister had been sent.

“It was like, ‘Listen, we have had seven of these – am I not worth the Foreign Secretary coming along to answer and explain the Government’s policy’?

“I think she did feel that actually there wasn’t anything said that gave grounds for hope.”

Foreign Office minister Mr Cleverly told MPs during Tuesday’s urgent question that the UK would not accept dual nationals being used as “diplomatic leverage”.

But Mr Ratcliffe accused ministers of “enabling the abuse” his wife has suffered through their “reluctance to do anything” that might upset Iran.

He urged the Government to go further and use its new “Magnitsky” sanctions – which target those involved in some of the gravest human rights abuses around the world – against members of Iran’s leadership.

“I think that’s proportionate, that is not extreme – these guys need to feel that this is a bad tactic,” Mr Ratcliffe added.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe questioned why Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab did not answer an urgent question about her latest sentencing, according to her husband
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe questioned why Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab did not answer an urgent question about her latest sentencing, according to her husband (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His comments come after Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt – who Nazanin, said her husband, noticed wore a face covering during the debate that she had made for him – told the Commons it is “all bark and no bite” if there were no consequences for Iran over “hostage diplomacy”.

Mr Ratcliffe, commenting on the lack of British representation in court at his wife’s most recent hearing, said: “What we got told was that they (the UK Government) didn’t want to do something provocative that could could cause harm to Nazanin.

“And I was like, ‘Are you effing kidding me?’ You either stand up and protect her or you allow it to happen.

“They are taking her to court for the second time on a second stage of nonsense when you’ve invoked diplomatic protection: you need to show that that your protection should be taken seriously.

“And the failure to do that will have emboldened the Revolutionary Guards to follow through and give her the sentence – and they gave the maximum they could.

“The timidity of the Government will have been a contributing factor.”

The strong words from her family follow Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s MP Tulip Siddiq criticising the Prime Minister for a “dismal failure” in trying to secure her release.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, pictured during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London (Ian West/PA)

The Labour MP said in the Commons: “The Prime Minister did not even arrange for UK officials to attend Nazanin’s recent court hearing, which might have ensured she got a free and fair trial.

“He still hasn’t got his Government to pay the £400 million debt that we as a country owe Iran.”

Britain is thought to owe Iran as much as £400 million over the non-delivery of tanks in 1979, with the shipment stopped because of the Islamic revolution.

The new jail term also comes amid tensions in the Middle East over Iran’s nuclear programme, with the country abandoning all limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in the wake of former US president Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from the accord.

Mr Ratcliffe said his wife had been “flat” since the news of her new sentence but that they had jointly decided they would not inform their six-year-old daughter Gabriella until it is confirmed that Nazanin will have to return to prison, should her appeal fail.

“We didn’t want to upset her needlessly because the fundamentals from Gabriella’s perspective is that ‘OK, Mummy’s not coming home today’ – that’s the same as yesterday, but she can still speak to her,” he told PA.

“I think it might be that Nazanin gets put back in prison and we have to tell her that a bit before.

“But… I think the longer she can remain hopeful that it’s going to be over soon, the better.

“We’re not going to lie to her – if she asks, we’ll tell her.”

Latest Stories

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes dies of liver disease at 33

    Geno Hayes was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and entered hospice care at his mother's home last week.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Man jailed 3 years for impersonating Conor McGregor while dealing drugs

    Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Julio Jones rumors, why Lance to SF makes sense & Williams may be best RB in the class of '21

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.

  • People are tuning in more than ever to watch women's sports — when will investors catch up?

    Kentucky's victory in the NCAA women's volleyball championship was the most-viewed show on ESPN2 this month.

  • Christian Pulisic becomes first USMNT player to score in Champions League semifinals (video)

    He's also the first to score against Real Madrid, and now the USMNT's all-time leading Champions League scorer.

  • Washington Football Team and Beth Wilkinson at odds over unveiling details in past sexual harassment lawsuit

    Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.

  • March Madness betting: Nevada, other states, report enormous betting handles and revenue in March

    In a wild NCAA tournament, the real winners were the sportsbooks.

  • Chicharito thrilled with hot start, youth soccer initiative

    LOS ANGELES — With five goals in only two games, Javier Hernández is off to a spectacular start to his second year with the LA Galaxy. Chicharito’s rebound from a rough MLS debut season is going splendidly, and now the Mexican superstar is sharing his good fortune by joining an initiative to fund soccer development in underserved U.S. communities, including two respected youth organizations in Los Angeles. The cause is dear to the heart of Hernández, even though he grew up in Mexico as the scion of two generations of soccer greats. Chicharito knows what the sport did for him in his relatively privileged position, and he wants to share his passion with less-advantaged players in his new soccer home. “Man, I'm living the dream,” Hernández told The Associated Press. “I'm so grateful to be here, and I don't want to forget that I'm only human. There's no fame, no money that can make me more valuable than any other human, but I'm grateful to enjoy being here, to live and to become the best version of myself. I just want to live and to grow, and I want to help other people.” Hernández is taking a prominent role with “Team of Champions,” a charitable initiative backed by PepsiCo to invest in soccer in Latino and Black communities across the nation. The initiative will provide everything from equipment and playing opportunities to coaching and mentoring. It's one part of a commitment of more than $570 million over the next five years by PepsiCo to benefit Black and Hispanic businesses, but it's also a personal passion for Hernández, who intends to be more than a spokesman for the causes that move him. “I am conscious about the position I'm in, and I've achieved things I couldn't even dream about sometimes,” Hernández said. “I've been very lucky, very fortunate, and I'm very grateful. I want to share it with others and let them have the same opportunities that I already probably had. I also want to share the fact that if I did it, anyone can do it." Only one player in MLS history had ever done what was accomplished in the first two games of the new season by Chicharito. Hernández won his second consecutive MLS Player of the Week award on Monday after following up his two-goal performance at Inter Miami in the season opener with a hat trick at home last weekend against the New York Red Bulls. Only Houston's Brian Ching (2006) had ever scored five goals in two games to start an MLS season. Chicharito is in position to score many more goals under new coach Greg Vanney and in a new offensive attack that looks much better suited to getting the most out of its star up front. It's an abrupt, enormous change from last season, when Hernández scored only two goals in 12 matches during an injury-plagued season he called the most difficult year of his life when compounded with the coronavirus pandemic. Hernández's honesty and frankness about his struggles last season were remarkable, but with an off-season of adjustment and a new coach staff, things are looking up for both the Galaxy and their star forward. “It was quite difficult in my life in my first year here in the U.S., but now I’m really enjoying it,” Chicharito said with a laugh. “Really, I love it. Sometimes I speak more Spanish than English when I’m going around. I feel like a better version of myself.” That's why Chicharito is particularly grateful for the local connections within Team of Champions. The initiative is helping two Los Angeles-area organizations: Spartan Wolves, which gives less-privileged kids access to elite athletic training and academic preparation; and Tudela FC LA, an all-girls club pursuing full gender equity in youth soccer. Hernández's fondness for Los Angeles and its vast Latino community began well before he signed with the Galaxy, thanks to his starring role with the Mexican national team. El Tri plays regular international matches at the Rose Bowl, where it is invariably greeted as the home team. The chance to give back to soccer-loving youth in his new home was particularly appealing to Chicharito. “You can feel the love of soccer in this city, in the Latino community here,” Hernández said. “The culture here in soccer has always been amazing. Even my dad told me when they came here and played the USA, everybody loved them. ... To me, this is a city of opportunities. Whatever you want to do, if you're passionate about it, this city will help you.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Post positions, latest odds

    The post positions for the 147th Kentucky Derby have been decided.