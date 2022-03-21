Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe calls for release of other detainees in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has urged an end to the detention of other dual nationals still detained in Iran, saying without their release “the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete”.

Speaking in public for the first time at a press conference following her release from detention, the British-Iranian mother paid tribute to her husband Richard Ratcliffe for his campaign to keep her plight in the spotlight.

But the 43-year-old, who landed back in Britain on Thursday after the UK finally agreed to settle a £400 million debt dating back to the 1970s, criticised the Government for the length of time it took to secure her release.

Pointing out there had been five changes of foreign secretary before she was released, she said: “What happened now should have happened six years ago.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe highlighted the continued detention of British-US national and wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, who, according to his family, has gone on hunger strike after he was taken back into prison after just 48 hours on furlough.