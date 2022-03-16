Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'allowed to leave Iran'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'leaving Iran'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is being allowed to leave Iran, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani has told the Reuters news agency.

The British-Iranian aid worker is currently heading to the airport in Tehran along with Anousheh Ashouri, another British-Iranian national, and will be allowed to leave Iran.

The news was confirmed by her local MP Tulip Siddiq, who tweeted Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "on her way home".

Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.



I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have.



More details to follow. #FreeNazanin — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 16, 2022

Penny Madden, Richard Ratcliffe's lawyer, said hopes "remain very high" about his wife's safe return to Britain.

"We still don't know, we still haven't had that confirmation, so there is enormous anxiety for Richard, for Gabriella, for the family, for Nazanin," she told Sky News.

"Until she comes home on that flight, nobody will be able to relax. So still very, very optimistic, we don't know what the delay is, we're very, very scared but remain ever-optimistic."

Ms Madden said she had spoken to Mr Ratcliffe - who is still in the UK - on Wednesday morning, and described him as "excited but tinged with that anxiety... We just hope for good news."

Earlier this morning, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had both indicated progress was being made in talks to free the pair, with the Foreign Secretary telling Sky News that Britain had a "team in Tehran" and the Government were working “very hard” to secure release of "unfairly detained" nationals, including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Reports emerged yesterday that Britain had agreed to pay a debt of about £400million owed for non-delivery of Chieftain tanks in the 1970s.

Ms Truss appeared to confirm those reports this morning, saying on Sky that it was a “priority to pay the debt that we owe to Iran” and that she has been in regular contact with her Iranian counterpart.

The UK has long said that it would pay back the money but continues to insist there is no link between that payment and discussions about the release of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.