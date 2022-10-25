Nazanin Boniadi on the "tyrannical" treatment of women in Iran, and how we can all be allies

The Editors
·4 min read
nazanin boniadi protest held in california against iran over death of mahsa amini
Nazanin Boniadi: How we can help the women of IranRodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Iranian actress Nazanin Boniadi, star of new hit series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has long been championing the rights of women in her homeland – a conversation that has gained prominence in recent weeks following the shocking death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the subsequent protests and demonstrations that have erupted across the country and beyond.

Earlier this month Boniadi, who is also an ambassador for Amnesty International, met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House to discuss the plight of women in Iran, appealing for the end of what she refers to as 'gender apartheid'. In a new interview on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith, she continues this discussion, explaining how we can all be allies to the people of Iran.

What she's feeling, she explains, is a mixture of hope, outrage and devastation.

"It's really odd because I feel equally exhilarated by what I'm seeing, inspired, hopeful, and empowered by the courage of these women, and particularly the young girls who are fighting against oppression and tyranny," she says. "But I am outraged and angry and devastated that it's taken this degree of loss of life for the world to pay attention."

protest held in california against iran over death of mahsa amini
Boniadi speaks at a protest in California following the death of Mahsa AminiRodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

This isn't new for the actress; she's been campaigning for the rights of women in her home country for 14 years – and has struggled to get anyone to listen. Now, she says, is the time to use this momentum to turn it into a full-blown revolution.

"I've been a democracy activist, freedom activist, human rights activist for my homeland Iran, and it's been like pulling teeth having people pay attention," she says. "This is the day we didn't want to happen. We didn't want people to get slaughtered on the streets. Young kids, teenagers, are being killed on the streets and this is happening now. But if they are brave enough to risk their lives, then we have to stand up with them. We have to rise up and let this be what I think it is: the first female-led revolution of our time.”

Through her activism, Boniadi is hearing countless stories every day from people inside Iran – accounts that are equal parts horrifying and heart-breaking.

"It's shocking, kids as young as 12 are being arrested and taken to psychological centres to be 'reprogrammed' so that they're not anti-social, which basically means that they're being conditioned or reconditioned to wear a headscarf," she explains. "[They are being told] that their behaviour is against the system... This is mind control. It's awful. It's tyrannical. It's Handmaid's Tale."

She points out that this isn't a problem that's solely for women to solve, praising the men who are standing in support of their sisters, daughters, mothers and friends.

"Brave young men – a 16-year-old boy just got killed too – are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the women and I think that's what's really scaring the regime because they've spent 43 years segregating and oppressing women, separating them from men. Women have to sit at the back of the bus. Women are banned from sports arenas. Women are segregated from men in the workplace, in the classroom, at beaches. They are seen as half the value of a man in a court of law. That's what women are fighting against. But imagine now men standing shoulder-to-shoulder with these women and saying: no – leave our sisters, our daughters, our mothers alone. That's the power that people have right now and they are taking over the streets of Iran. It's really, really powerful to see."

protest held in california against iran over death of mahsa amini
Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

What we need now, urges Boniadi, is support on an international scale – something which is proving difficult to mobilise due to general desensitisation.

"We're so numb to loss of life in the Middle East. We think, ‘Well, that's what happens over there.’ We're so accustomed to it and we need to stop being so desensitised, because these people are risking their lives.

"Unfortunately, our politics, our ideologies, our religion, whatever it is, inform who we should help and who we shouldn't help. This has been such a roadblock for me. I have tried to unify left and right, all ethnicities. We need cross-party, bipartisan support on this. Please. I'm begging people not to let their politics or ideologies determine what they do for the people of Iran because human rights are human rights, and this is something we should all agree on. It's black and white. There are no shades of grey."

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

