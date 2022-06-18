Nayef Aguerd confirms ‘difficult decision’ to leave Rennes as £20m West Ham transfer nears

Nayef Aguerd has posted an emotional goodbye to Rennes and the club’s supporters as the defender prepares to join West ham.

David Moyes made signing a new left-footed centre-back a priority this summer and is closing in on a move for the Morocco international despite suggestions of rival interest from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old will likely join for an initial fee of around £20m, although that fee could rise significantly should certain clauses be met.

Aguerd, who is known for his aerial presence, ability to read the game and sharp recovery speed, will likely push Issa Diop further down the pecking order and allow Moyes to consider a sale this summer.

Once the Moroccan star arrives, West Ham are believed to be keen on signing a new forward and extra at left-back as Moyes attempts to build a squad capable of dealing with a European challenge alongside Premier League commitments.

Taking to Twitter ahead of his move, Aguerd wrote: “People of Rennes, it is with great emotion that I announce that I played my last match under the colors of Lille.

“It’s a difficult decision as I have spent exceptional times here since my arrival at the club in August 2020. Between the discovery of the Champions League together, the qualification for the Conference League last season, the Europa League this season, the boiling atmospheres of Roazhon Park against PSG, Lyon, Leicester or OM, I leave the branded club.

“I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all the components of the club:

“My teammates with whom I have fought 80 fights over the past two seasons and who are and will remain for me a second family. The supporters, RCK in mind, for their unfailing support in good and bad times.

“The shareholder, Mr Pinault, who allows the club to grow day by day and to be respected not only in France but also on the European scene. Club management: Nicolas Holveck to whom I wish the greatest victory in his constant fight against illness and Olivier Cloarec with whom our paths have followed each other since 2018 in Dijon.

“Florian Maurice who came to pick me up in Dijon and for whom words are not enough to describe our relationship, it’s not enough, Julien Stéphan, Bruno Génésio and all of their staff, two very high level coaches both in football and human terms.

“All of the club’s employees who allowed us to work in an extremely healthy environment I gave everything from the start to the last day in matches and in training, on and off the pitch and will be your supporter. I sincerely wish you the best. Forever Nayef.”