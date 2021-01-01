Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica: glamping at its most glamorous

Nayara Tented Camp

Want to enjoy nature without roughing it? You’ve reached the right place.

Located in the middle of Costa Rica’s northern planes, Nayara Tented Camp is all about laidback luxury and serenity.

Where is it?

Arenal has long been the preferred destination for locals wanting to escape city life and the humid temperatures of the Pacific and Caribbean coast, but that's not all that attracts travellers here. Nestled in the rainforest of the northern planes, it's also home to the perfectly conical Arenal Volcano, the country's largest lake and a landscape guaranteed to bring out the David Attenborough in you.

Occupying a prime piece of land in Arenal Volcano National Park is Nayara Tented Camp, Central America’s first luxury camp. Sister property to Nayara Springs and Nayara Gardens, it positions itself on a hill, perfectly placed to offer peerless views of the spectacular volcano (when not obscured by clouds). All of the 21 tents are elevated using stilts and surrounded by lush greenery as far as the eye can see, leaving you no choice but to immerse yourself in nature.

Style and design

A short wooden bridge links the tents to the narrow winding pathway that connects the entire property. The unassuming exterior gives little in the way of what awaits you indoors. Taking inspiration from lodges in Africa, the spacious canvas-shrouded tents come with all the luxury trimmings: a four-poster kind bed (with a mosquito net should you want it), couple of day beds, a plunge pool fed by natural mineral hot springs, an outdoor shower and a freestanding bath. Glass doors open up the bedroom to stunning views of the volcano and an outdoor deck equipped with hammock, terrace day beds and an area for al fresco dining.

The style is very pared back (mostly in tones of beige) except a few statement pieces: a five-foot leather chest laden with mirrors holding the minibar and the wildlife-inspired green headboard which gives the muted room an injection of colour.

Food & drink

Tented Camp does not have an exclusive dining facility, but guests can access seven restaurants and bars at Nayara Gardens and Springs. All five restaurants are distinct in taste, look and feel. Asia Luna, a bright blue and red coloured eatery, serves a fusion of Peruvian and Asian dishes - their ceviche is a must-try. Meanwhile, at the resort's open-air restaurant La Terraza, the fare is a-la-carte with a Costa Rican twist.

Couples on a romantic getaway should explore Amor Loco, the adult-only fine dining restaurant known for its carefully curated culinary experience, cocktail concoctions and an intimate lounge setting decorated with purple velvet and hints of Moorish-inspired architecture. On the menu are fresh, local, exotic-sounding dishes and decadent desserts. Tease your tastebuds with zucchini blossoms or the heart of palm salad to start, savour fresh seafood for mains and finish on a high with the booze-fuelled coffee liqueur offering. Your evening would not be complete without trying their creative Cacique-infused (local liquor) cocktails.

In the alcohol-only space, there is Cielito Lindo swim-up bar, ideal for daytime lounging and respite from the scorching sun. At Nostalgia, the wine bar, a wide selection of red, white and rosé from Argentina to Australia stack an entire wall. Ask the connoisseur to pair your meal with its perfect accompaniment.

Activities

A team of Nayara naturalists are available to help you plan the perfect activity for your day or night. We opted for an early morning bird-watching session and a night excursion. During our 75-minute walk around the property, we spotted grey-headed chachalaca, crested guan, parrot, parakeet, hummingbirds and an ornate hawk-eagle that got Pablo, our guide, very excited. Keep your eyes peeled for sloths high up the trees, and if you are unsuccessful, there is always Tony, the resident three-toed sloth, to fall back on.

The night excursion was very different and equally enthralling. Out in full force (you will hear them before you see them) were American bullfrogs, red-eyed tree frogs, a glass frog and a swamp treefrog. If you're lucky, like us, you may even be able to see an anteater. Not bothered in the slightest by our torch (they have poor sight), the solitary mammal climbed up a branch and then followed it across, eventually disappearing into darkness.

For a relaxing afternoon activity, try a coffee tasting session at Mi Cafecito. Costa Rican's take their coffee very seriously and understandably so: it is the 13th largest producer in the world. At the relaxed espresso bar, you can learn all about the beans and blends as well as try their refreshing cold beverages.

Away from the property, you can go hiking, explore the base of Arenal volcano or venture out to Lake Arenal, a hub for recreational activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking and windsurfing. The town of La Fortuna is a 10-minute drive away and has a buzzing shopping street lined with bars, restaurants and souvenir stores.

Relax

From coffee wraps to chocolate exfoliation scrubs, Nayara Spa has all the ingredients it takes to reset and rejuvenate your body and mind. There is an elaborate list of treatments, including Nayara Signature, which uses mineral-rich volcanic mud and starts with a massage, followed by a towel wrap and finally a facial. All treatments take place in the idyllic setting of the forest, with birdsong as a soundtrack. Also nestled in the slopes of Nayara are hot spring pools to sink into after a strenuous day of exploring.

Best for…

Couples seeking a private getaway, nature lovers with a taste for finer things in life and families with kids looking to strike a balance between exploring and relaxing

Getting there

The scenic mountain drive from Juan Santamaría Airport to Nayara takes under two hours.

Book

Stays at Nayara Tented Camp start from £690 per night, including breakfast. For more information or to book, please visit: nayaratentedcamp.com