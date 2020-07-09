Naya Rivera, ‘Glee’ Star, Missing After Swimming Accident

Naya Rivera, the singer and actress best known for her acclaimed portrayal of Santana Lopez on “Glee,” is missing after a swimming accident in Ventura County, California.

Rivera had rented a boat at Lake Piru, a reservoir near Santa Clarita in nearby Los Angeles county, which departed from the dock around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was swimming with her 4-year-old son when for unknown reasons she submerged and did not resurface, Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department told TheWrap.

“She’s missing at this point and we have an active search and rescue operation trying to locate her,” the representative said.

She was last seen in the water by her son, who is unharmed and was found alone on the boat at approximately 4:00 p.m. by other boaters. According to CBS Los Angeles, Venura County sheriffs have been using helicopters, drones and dive teams to locate the actress.

Rivera currently appears in the recurring role of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” series adaptation which previously aired on YouTube Red and will air on Starz for its upcoming third season. Her other credits include “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” among many others.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

