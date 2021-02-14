‘Naya J&K’: Omar Abdullah Claims He, Family Under House Arrest
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, 14 February, took to Twitter to claim that he and his family had been placed under house arrest and were “locked up” in their homes “with no explanation”.
The National Conference leader alleged that not only had he and his father, party chief Farooq Abdullah been placed under house arrest, but also his sister and her children.
Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021
He also added photos allegedly showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the city.
In his tweet, Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.
Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest
On Saturday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had claimed on Twitter that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her planned visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq – one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora in December 2020.
This reign of suppression & terror in Kashmir is the unvarnished & unpalatable truth that GOI wants to hide from the rest of the country. A 16 year old is killed & then hurriedly buried denying his family the right & chance to perform his last rites. pic.twitter.com/fLVzcqIiNb
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 13, 2021
“This reign of suppression & terror in Kashmir is the unvarnished & unpalatable truth that GOI wants to hide from the rest of the country,” she wrote on Twitter.
