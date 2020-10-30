Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'Wept Bitterly' When His Role was Cut from Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to put in several years of struggle before he became one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi cinema. He played bit roles, uncredited tiny parts before moving on to playing the lead. There were also times when he shot for a film but his part never made it to the final cut.

Recalling one such instance, Nawazuddin said in a recent interview that his role was axed from Kamal Haasan's film Hey Ram. He idolized Kamal Haasan and was very excited about playing a part in his film.

Nawazuddin told SpotboyE, "There were many incidents when I did small roles, and then the role was edited out. But the one incident that stays with me involves one of my idols Kamal Haasan. I was his Hindi dialogue coach on his film Hey Ram (2000) which he directed and also played the lead. When Kamalji offered me a small role in Hey Ram I was as excited as a child. He is one of my idols alongside Dilip Kumar, Naseeruddin Shah, Anthony Hopkins and Denzel Washington. I’ve seen each and every film of theirs repeatedly."

He added that the role in Hey Ram was actually substantial. "I was supposed to be this victim of a mob attack whom Kamalji rescues. I was excited about this opportunity to share screen space with my idol.”

But when the role was removed from the final film, Nawaz said he "wept bitterly" and Kamal's daughter Shruti Haasan consoled him. "How could I be resentful? Kamalji is such a complete artiste with his knowledge stretching far beyond."