Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: Sacred Games to Raat Akeli Hai, Here's 5 Must Watch Web Series, Movies of the Actor

Starting off with small roles in films like Sarfarosh and Munnabhai MBBS, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui worked hard on his craft and climbed up the ladder of success in Bollywood. While Nawaz had made some presence with films like New York and Kahani, Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur proved to be a turning point in his career. His portrayal of ‘Faizal’ on-screen was loved by the audience and there has not been any looking back since.

His success trail continued with films like The Lunchbox, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi The Mountain Man, among many others that followed. Apart from the ‘apparent’ offbeat films, Nawaz also made a special place for himself in the mainstream Bollywood films.

The actor developed a special connection to the audience thanks to his realistic portrayal of characters on screen. After the success in Bollywood films, Nawaz was also quick to make his shift to the upcoming arena of web shows, films and established himself here too. As Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates in 47th birthday today (May 19), we look at his ‘web’ career and list his popular web series and films.

Sacred Games, Netflix

When Netflix decided to make its way to India, the concept of web series was fairly new for the Indian audience. There were not many web series made before but Netflix’s Sacred Games starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan changed everything. It was received with an overwhelming response and the audience just loved the swagger gangster ‘Gaitonde’ portrayed by Nawazudin. Almost every dialogue of him from Sacred Game became a hit and created a storm of social media. The series is very popular and it earned many global award nomination. Sacred Games continued with Season 2 which is also very popular.

Mac Mafia, Amazon Prime

Nawazuddin went international with James Watkins MacMafia. The series was based on the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by journalist Misha Glenny. The crime show featured the story of a Russian gangster family living in London and featured James Norton in the lead role. The show was received with positive reviews and Nawaz too earned praises for his portrayal of a Mumbai gangster named Dilly Mahmood.

Story continues

Ghoomketu, Zee5

In Zee 5’s web film Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin essayed the lead role of an aspiring writer from a small town in UP. While the film failed to impress the audience and was received negative reviews, Nawaz’s performance in the film lauded. The film also featured Anurag Kashyap playing a cop.

Serious Men, Netflix

In Netflix’s satirical comedy-drama Serious Men, Nawazuddin plays the character of a middle-aged man who works as an assistant to an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. Furious with his life situation, Nawaz’s character comes up with a fake story that his 10-year-old son is a science story. The lei then gets out of hand and the film takes various twists and turn. Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Raat Akeli Hai, Netflix

In director Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin plays a cop who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician which gets complicated by the victim’s secretive family and his own conflicted heart. The film also stars Radhika Apte

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here