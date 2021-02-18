Navya Naveli Nanda Hits Back At Troll Over Insinuating Remarks At Her Mother

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda hit back at a troll, who attacked her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Navya’s new venture called ‘Project Naveli’ aims to fight gender inequality in India.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she highlighted the role of being surrounded by working women in her house, be it her grandmother, mother, and maternal aunt.

The snippet read, “I've grown up around working women in my family — my grandmother, my mother, my bua — it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence."

This resulted in a troll attack, where one user replied, “What work does her mother do? LOL."

Not someone to take things lying down, Navya quickly responded to the troll in a savage manner. An author, writer, designer, wife, and mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda dons several hats, and her daughter made sure to give her mother credit for the same.

She went on to say, “Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”

Who is Shweta Bachchan Nanda?



Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a published author. In 2018, her book Paradise Towers was released on her father, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday. In the same year, she also launched a designer label in collaboration with celebrated designer Monisha Jaising. Navya was a model for her mom’s collection.

Despite her illustrious family, Shweta has consciously chosen to stay away from the limelight, but it’s different for Navya. She loves to party and have fun, and her pictures have landed in tabloids multiple times. It was sometime in 2016 that Shweta had written an open letter to the media, asking them to leave her daughter alone.

“You do not know my daughter, the websites that post her pictures with captions like ‘Navya Nanda HOT pics’ or ‘Navya Nanda parties with friends, WILD’ certainly do not know her either. Nor, might I add, do they have her permission to post her private pictures,” she had written.

She had also gone on to say that Navya is like any other teenager, who loves to have fun. “If she finds herself on a beach, she will wear beach-appropriate attire – namely, a swimsuit – as would any young girl anywhere. She will pout, she will preen, she will hang out with boys – the last time I checked, absolutely normal teenage behaviour!” Shweta had written in her open letter.

The unpaid labour conundrum

According to The International Labor Organisation, more than 16 billion hours are spent on unpaid care work daily, out of which three-quarters are handled by women. The organisation suggests that if women workers were paid an hourly minimum wage, it would represent 9 percent of the global GDP.

It was in October 2020 that Oxfam International’s Indian arm had released a report India Inequality Report — On Women’s Backs that revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened the inequality between men and women with regard to income and time in India.

The inequalities were anyway glaring even pre-pandemic, but 2020 was a nail in the coffin. The report highlighted how women and girls put in 3.26 billion hours of unpaid care work every single day — a contribution that is equal to at least Rs 19 lakh crore a year.

“In India, women’s contribution to the GDP is one of the lowest in the world at 17. Yet, if you look at the total amount of work done by women, it is much higher and contributes a lot more to the Indian economy. In China, women’s work contributes to 41 percent of the GDP," said Divya Dutta, one of the authors of the report was quoted saying.

Furthermore, according to the time use data from the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) 2020, women spend 238 minutes (four hours) more on unpaid work each day than men in India.

Another point that the NSSO survey revealed — the gap between the time spent by male and female participants is highest when they are out of the labour force (a gap of 231 minutes), and least when they are unemployed (92 minutes).

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

