Navy Vet Describes Line-Crossing Ceremony That Looks Like Torture in Vintage Photos: 'It Was Fun at the Time'

David Paone
·8 min read
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

There's a long-standing tradition among sailors on U.S. Navy ships when they cross the equator: Those onboard who've already experienced the passage, called shellbacks, perform an elaborate initiation of those who hadn't — the pollywogs.

Joe Schmidt joined the Navy in 1959 when he was 17 years old. As a signalman third class, he first crossed the equator that year and made a second crossing in 1961, so he was both a pollywog and a shellback more than 60 years ago, when line-crossing ceremonies were more agonizing for the uninitiated than they are today.

Now a wedding photographer on Long Island, N.Y., Schmidt recently caught up with an old shipmate and reminisced about what they endured while "crossing the line," a maritime tradition that dates back centuries.

"He said to me, ′That was the worst day of my life in the Navy. Absolute worst day because there was no mercy,'" Schmidt tells PEOPLE of their conversation.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

The former sailor provided some unsettling images of a line-crossing ceremony that were taken in 1961 and described his experience to PEOPLE.

Preparation began days before the crossing. Shellbacks collected food scraps and filled metal garbage cans with the disgusting muck, according to Schmidt. They also put together makeshift costumes, usually to look like pirates.

The night before the crossing, the captain would go before a sailor who'd been designated "Neptunus Rex" — or King Neptune, a reference to the Roman god of the sea — and ask for his crew to be spared the horrors planned for the following day.

The request, Schmidt says, was always denied.

On the day of the crossing, a designated "royal barber" butchered the pollywogs' hair, Schmidt says. Then the ceremony began with the shellbacks spraying each pollywog with high-pressure fire hoses before getting whipped with shillelaghs.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Pollywogs were drenched, Schmidt explains, "so that your clothing sticks to you and when you get beat up, it's worse."

"You'd get whacked on the rear end," he says, adding that on his ship the shillelaghs were made of cutup hoses.

RELATED: U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Died from Pneumonia After 'Hell Week,' Officers Facing Administrative Actions

The refuse that had been collected for days was rubbed in the faces of the pollywogs and placed in a long canvas tube, according to Schmidt, who says they were forced to crawl through before facing the firehouse again, "which was terrible because this water really stings when it hits you."

"You couldn't sit down, of course," Schmidt says of those sailors left "black and blue" after being on the receiving end of a shillelaghs.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

There could be hundreds of people on a ship who were crossing the equator for the first time, so the ceremony might take several hours. Officers — including the captain — were not spared, Schmidt says.

One sailor, though, was singled out. "Probably the fattest guy on the ship with the hairiest belly" was dubbed "the baby" and wore a diaper for his role in the ceremony, Schmidt tells PEOPLE.

Shellbacks mixed mustard, ketchup, grits and whatever else they could find to smear it on the sailor's torso before pollywogs got on their hands and knees and had their faces rubbed in the mess.

RELATED: Decorated Navy SEAL Commander Found Dead in San Diego Home at 47: 'He Was Outstanding'

At Schmidt's 1961 crossing, a cattle prod was used in the initiation to torment pollywogs. It's not clear why a Navy destroyer was equipped with the instrument, if not for this very use.

"I don't know where that thing came from," he says. "I have no idea."

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

After the initiation, each newly hardened shellback could clean up and then go to the barber for a crew cut, to try to salvage what was left of their hair. He was then issued a card and a certificate that proved he made the crossing.

It's been decades since Schmidt participated in the ceremony, and he says what he experienced crossing the equator no longer happens on Navy ships.

RELATED: Prince Harry Salutes Navy Servicemen in New Photos from Surprise Pearl Harbor Visit on Veterans Day

"These days it's quite different," he says, adding that the initiation isn't as brutal as it used to be. Another difference, he adds, is that sailors now have the option to skip the ceremony all together.

"In my day, you couldn't opt out. If you tried to opt out, you got this even worse," Schmidt says. "Just go through it, get it over with, don't cry about it, come out the end and you'll be okay."

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Schmidt tells PEOPLE he sees a benefit to the ceremony — even when it involved more acute humiliation and pain.

"You gotta do something that you don't want to do," he says, equating it to training. "If you were at war and captured by the enemy, they would treat you pretty bad."

Looking back at his time as a pollywog, he adds: "In a way, it was fun at the time."

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

In response to PEOPLE's request for comment, Navy spokesperson Charlie Spirtos confirms that things have changed aboard U.S. ships since the U.S. Department of Defense adopted policies and procedures to prevent, address and eliminate hazing across the Armed Forces.

"Line-crossing ceremonies to commemorate a ship's passage across the equator have been a naval tradition for centuries," Spirtos tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Today, the event is voluntary and is conducted to boost morale and foster a spirit of camaraderie and cohesion."

Spirtos says that other milestones "such as crossing the Antarctic Circle and deep-sea diving" are commemorated with similar rites of passage in the tradition of crossing the line.

RELATED: 4 Dead After Helicopter Crashes at U.S. Navy Base in Hawaii

"While the ceremony varies by ship and we cannot speak to specifics," he adds, "all Navy ceremonies are conducted with safety in mind and are compliant with The Department of Navy Policy on Hazing and the Navy Harassment Prevention and Military Equal Opportunity Program Manual."

That document includes in its definition of hazing "any form of initiation or congratulatory act that involves physically striking another person," "oral or written berating of another person with the purpose of belittling or humiliating," "abusive or malicious tricks," "shaving, greasing or painting another person," "forcing another person to consume food" and more.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

There's good reason to avoid such behaviors in line-crossing ceremonies, according to the Department of Defense.

"Hazing violates a Service member's basic human dignity, jeopardizes combat readiness and mission accomplishment, weakens trust within the ranks, and erodes unit cohesion," the Department wrote in its Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report for Hazing Prevention and Response in the Armed Forces.

The Pentagon is required to report hazing incidents to Congress annually. "The Department of Defense and the military services have a rich tradition of initiation ceremonies and rites of passage that at times have included inappropriate, cruel, or abusive behavior that placed service members at risk," the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GOA) wrote in its 2021 report to Congressional Committees.

From 2017 to 2020, the GOA reported 61 complaints in the Navy — including both those that were substantiated and unsubstantiated — to Congress but also said that in 2018,  a "DOD survey suggests this significantly understated the number of hazing incidents by potentially tens of thousands of incidents" across all branches of the military.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Christina Vega, 29, served in the U.S. Navy from 2015 to 2020. She crossed the equator in 2019 on a guided missile cruiser.

Her initiation was a far cry from what Schmidt experienced, Vega, who now lives in Long Island, tells PEOPLE. For starters, pollywogs were given the choice to opt-out, though participation was incentivized by a day off work.

Of the nine people in her department, two were already shellbacks, she says. One person opted out, she adds, while the remaining six chose to participate in a line-crossing ceremony.

There were no food scraps collected days before. The night prior to crossing, pollywogs staged a talent show in honor of King Neptune and Davy Jones, a popular figure of sailor lore.

Shellbacks booed every act, according to Vega.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At 6:30 the next morning, the pollywogs were awakened to a ruckus and had to dress in white shirts with their nicknames written on them. Vega wrote "Mrs. Durant" because her celebrity crush is NBA star Kevin Durant, she tells PEOPLE.

Then, she says, pollywogs had to crab walk while singing "Old McDonald Had a Farm" before breakfast was served. On the menu? Food color-dyed green eggs but no ham. After their meal, pollywogs did calisthenics and the initiation continued.

Two aspects of the ceremony resembled Schmidt's account of his experience, according to Vega. The first was getting sprayed with high-pressure fire hoses.

Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale
Vintage Navy. credit line – Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

Vintage photographs by Dzintars Dale

The second was designating a sailor "the baby," which Vega refers to as "the royal baby."

Just as in Schmidt's day, the baby had the largest torso on the crew. For Vega, he sat shirtless with a maraschino cherry in his belly button, which was encircled with whipped cream.

Pollywogs were instructed to crawl up to him and eat the cherry from his navel as the final step in the initiation. According to Vega, the shellbacks told the pollywogs, "You don't eat it, then you're starting all over."

Vega refused and started again, she tells PEOPLE. But when she was inches away from the cherry for the second time, her initiators stopped her and congratulated her on becoming a shellback. In the end, no one was expected to actually eat the cherry.

Latest Stories

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter apparently showing Hamlin arriving at the team's locker room and the message “Welcome home, Damar." Hamlin, 24, has not been seen in public since the Bills and Bengals met on

  • Bengals return to AFC championship with 27-10 rout of Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals threw a big wrench into the highly anticipated travel plans of the Buffalo Bills, their fans and perhaps even the NFL offices. Burrow threw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field in a 27-10 win Sunday to send the Bengals to the AFC championship game for the second straight year. And it'll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would've been p