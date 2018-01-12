Navy upends Holy Cross 61-56 in OT behind Kiernan's 13 PTs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- George Kiernan scored 13 points and Hasan Abdullah and Bryce Dulin each scored 10 and Navy defeated Holy Cross 61-56 in overtime Thursday night.

Kiernan started the extra session with a 3-point play, Dulin and Cam Davis each made jumpshots and Navy never trailed in the extra session.

Holy Cross' Patrick Benzan had a 3-point play with 51 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 48. Navy led 29-23 at intermission before the Crusaders went on an 8-0 run after the break for the lead.

Tom Lacey grabbed 12 rebounds for Navy (12-6, 3-2 Patriot League). The Midshipmen distributed 13 assists but were just 18-of-46 shooting (39 percent) from the field.

Karl Charles was the lone Holy Cross (4-12, 1-4) player in double figures with 10 points. The Crusaders were 19 of 50 (38) from the field.