Navy-SMU game delayed several minutes after pony mascot defecates on field

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
SMU spirit members walk the school mascot, Peruna, around the edge of the field during the pregame of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
These things happen. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

College football is a sport played between rosters of dozens of players, in front of tens of thousands of fans, with networks paying millions to air the games to millions.

And sometimes, they all have to wait because one pony pooped on the field.

Specifically, that would be the pony mascot of Southern Methodist University, whose game against Navy on Friday was delayed more than 15 minutes after said pony defecated during its run across the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The internet has the video, and you have obviously been warned of its contents:

Among the many people waiting for the good folks of the stadium operations crew to clean up: former president George W. Bush, a frequent attender of SMU games whose presidential library is located on the school's campus.

The good news for SMU is the game itself wasn't as ugly for the program. The Mustangs beat Navy 40-34 thanks to a big night from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who was 20-of-27 for 336 passing yards and three passing touchdowns plus 74 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

