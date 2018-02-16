Navy OC's son heads home from hospital after heart transplant

(Getty Images)

Jarren Jasper, the son of Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, got to head home from the hospital on Wednesday.

Jarren, 14, had been hospitalized for two weeks after getting a heart transplant.

“For Jarren to get released on Valentine’s Day… you could not have scripted it any better,” Ivin Jasper told the Annapolis Capital-Gazette. “We cannot put into words how great a feeling this is for our family. We just thank the good Lord that Jarren is happy, healthy and home where he belongs.”

Jarren Jasper had been needing a heart transplant since the summer, when he failed a physical because of a high heart rate and surgery didn’t fix the issue. His heart came from an anonymous donor.

Now that he’s out of the hospital, Jarren will return for periodic checkups and continue his cardiac rehabilitation. He’s temporarily lost some of the feeling in one of his lower legs because of a catheter that had to be inserted into his groin. But he’s otherwise doing well and his father said he’s been extremely optimistic throughout the process.

“I’m the negative one who is always worrying. I wonder how in the world he is always so positive. It just goes to show that the resiliency of kids is incredible,” Ivin added. “Jarren has been so strong. I was on pins and needles about what the biopsy would show and Jarren was like ‘Dad, it’s going to be just fine. All the tests are going to be negative and we’re going to go home.’ He has just been a real warrior throughout this whole ordeal.”

