Navy football team visited Pearl Harbor before game vs. Hawaii

A soldier in the Navy drops a lei into the ocean. (via Navy Athletics)

A day before its game against Hawaii at Aloha Stadium, Navy had a special activity planned.

On Friday, the Midshipmen football team visited nearby Pearl Harbor to pay respects to those who lost their lives in the surprise Japanese attack on the United States naval base in 1941. The attack led to the United States’ involvement in World War II.

Before playing Hawai’i, the Navy football team made a special visit to Pearl Harbor. @NavyFB and @HawaiiFootball take the field tonight at 11 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. pic.twitter.com/ci58O5Wa63 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 1, 2018





The team stopped by the memorial for the USS Arizona, the famous battleship bombed by the Japanese.

Humbling experience today as our players, coaches, and staff visited Pearl Harbor to pay our deepest respects.#NavyFootball pic.twitter.com/TY3M7gMOtu — Navy Football Operations (@NavyFB_Ops) September 1, 2018





Here are a few more photos of the visit, via the Navy Athletics Twitter account:

Coming off a 7-6 record in 2017, the Midshipmen are hoping to open the 2018 season with a win against Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors knocked off Colorado State on the road, 43-34, in its opener last week.

The Navy-Hawaii game kicks off at 11 p.m. ET.

