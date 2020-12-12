Tory anger over Navy threat ‘to board French boats and arrest fishermen’ in event of no-deal Brexit

Royal Navy vessel (PA)

Senior Conservatives have reacted angrily to threats to deploy four Royal Navy gunboats to patrol UK fishing waters and arrest French fishermen in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Armed with cannon and machine guns, the 80-metre vessels will patrol the English Channel and Irish Sea to stop illegal fishing.

In a dramatic ratcheting-up of contingency planning if a trade deal is not agreed with the EU, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters are also being placed on standby to help with coastal surveillance, the Daily Mail reported.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons Defence Committee, called the threat “irresponsible” while former European commissioner Lord Patten accused the Prime Minister of behaving like an “English nationalist”.

Military personnel have been seconded to the Joint Maritime Security Centre to help deal with any clashes in fishing grounds.

The naval ships could even be ordered to impound the vessels of rogue French and other EU fishermen.

Last month the so-called XO committee, led by Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, and responsible for no-deal contingencies, discussed plans for the Navy to intercept and board French fishing boats in British waters.

One scenario included Royal Marines abseiling from helicopters on to French vessels in the event of a "threat to life".

The confirmation of the move by the Ministry of Defence came as Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned that a no-deal outcome looked more likely than an agreement in the trade negotiations.

Fishing has been one of the most contentious issues in the negotiations with the bloc, with France reportedly discontent with the UK’s proposals for reducing quotas for EU skippers and a short implementation period.

Reciprocal access to each other’s waters will end next year but the two sides are at odds over what will replace the current terms, which the UK fishing industry has long argued leaves them short-changed.

As an independent coastal state come January, Britain will have the right to decide who fishes within its rich exclusive economic zone for fishing, which extends for up to 200 miles.

Former defence minister Mr Ellwood voiced his concern about the Royal Navy proposals and urged for the gaps in the negotiations to be bridged before the deadline.

“I think these headlines are absolutely irresponsible. We need to be focusing on what is already in the bag – 98% of the deal is there, there are three or four outstanding issues,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Important though they are, let’s park those for the future. Let’s get this deal because economically, but most importantly, international reputationally this would be so damaging to Britain – it would be a retrograde step, a failure of statecraft.”

Lord Patten, also speaking on Today, said he feared for the UK’s future under Mr Johnson’s premiership after the Conservative leader said on Friday it looked “very, very likely” that the country was on the prospect of leaving the single market without new trading arrangements in place for January 1.

Former Tory chairman Lord Patten said: “While I hope for the best, I do fear for the worst because it is very, very difficult to see what the plan is, how we’re going to do so brilliantly when we’re out of this ‘cage’ of Europe – which we of course helped to build because the main constructor of the single market was Margaret Thatcher.”

The potential deployment evokes memories of the Cod Wars with Iceland in the 1970s. Britain deployed 22 frigates to protect the fishing fleet, which led Iceland to try to buy American gunboats to drive them off. In 2018 French and English fishing boats clashed over scallop fishing.

The move is unlikely to calm tensions ahead of tomorrow's deadline for a decision on whether trade negotiations should carry on.

Boris Johnson yesterday warned No Deal was now 'very, very likely', meaning Britain would have to trade with the EU under what he calls an 'Australian-style relationship'.

The Prime Minister had tried to speak directly to Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel but the French and German leaders rebuffed his approach.

The Ministry of Defence has spent months drawing up contingency plans for a number of outcomes at the end of the transition period on December 31.

According to the Times, the Government is planning to beef-up patrol powers by bringing in legislation to allow the Navy to board foreign vessels and arrest fishermen amid fears of clashes in the English Channel if there is no deal.

The Guardian reported that the four Royal Navy boats readied for fishing surveillance are river patrol vessels which are armed with machine guns – although the newspaper said there was no expectation shots would need to be fired.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said the deployment of the boats had been agreed as part of planning for the end of the transition period.

He said: “The MoD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the transition period.

“This preparation includes a standby package of 14,000 personnel to ensure that we are ready to support other Government departments and authorities over the winter period, including with the EU transition, Covid-19 and potential severe weather events.”

The move is likely to be read in Brussels as a warning shot as negotiators knuckle down in a bid to secure an agreement this weekend after Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen agreed a firm decision was needed on the talks by Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, welcomes British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in BrusselsAP

Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and Lord Frost are set to talk throughout the weekend in Brussels.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Blyth in Northumberland, Mr Johnson said fishing and a so-called level playing field “ratchet” that would tie the UK to future EU standards were the two major stumbling blocks to a deal.

He said: “There is the whole issue of fish where we’ve got to be able to take back control of our waters. So there is a way to go – we’re hopeful that progress can be made.

“But I’ve got to tell, that from where I stand now, here in Blyth, it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we’d be able to do exactly what we want from January.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, using the Prime Minister’s own words from 2019 against him, told the Mirror that collapsing the negotiations with Brussels after promising to “get Brexit done” at the general election would represent a “complete failure of statecraft”.

Earlier on Friday, Ms von der Leyen said the UK and EU have “not yet found the solutions to bridge our differences” on fisheries.

The Commission president urged the Government to “understand the legitimate expectations of EU fishing fleets built on decades, and sometimes centuries, of access”.

“On these and other points, our negotiators are working. We will decide on Sunday whether we have the conditions for an agreement or not,” she said in Brussels.

“One way or the other, in less than three weeks it will be new beginnings for old friends.”

