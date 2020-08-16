Navroz Mubarak 2020 Images, Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter, Social Media Users Share Happy Parsi New Year Greetings to Celebrate Nowruz

The Parsi New Year, also called Navroz or Nowruz marks the beginning of the year as per Parsi calendar. According to the Persian language, ‘Nav’ means new and ‘Roz’ stands for ‘New Day.’ Parsi New Year 2020 is on August 16, which is today, and social media is flooded with wishes and greetings. Navroz Mubarak 2020 images, wishes and messages have already taken over Twitter as social media users share Happy Parsi New Year greetings on Nowruz celebrations. It is an eventful day, for the people belonging to the Parsi community. From preparing delicious traditional food to sharing meaningful messages, Parsis greet each other with Navroz Mubarak on the New Year’s Day.

Also Read | Atal Bihari Vajpayee 2nd Death Anniversary: 'Maut Se Than Gayi' to 'Jeevan Beet Chala', 5 Famous Poems of Late Politician That Show He Was a Brilliant Wordsmith

Nowruz is celebrated in March, globally. However, in India, the Shahenshahi calendar is followed that does not account for leap years. This is why, Navroz celebrations in India arrives 200 days later, in August. Social media users are very active. They celebrate all the festivals and events together in the form of greetings and messages, showing their unity. And especially, during times such as the pandemic, beautiful quotes and motivational wishes also prove to be a positive start for the year.

On Twitter, #NavrozMubarak is running as one of the top trends with netizens sharing Parsi New Year 2020 greetings, messages, Nowruz images and wishes. This is how people celebrate and welcome another year, full of hope and positivity.

Also Read | Nowruz 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, GIFs, Facebook Photos, Quotes and Wishes of Happy Parsi New Year

Check Tweets:

Greetings on auspicious occasion of Jamshedi Navroz to all Parsi friends. #navrozmubarak pic.twitter.com/nhTYGw6fDr — Bhavna Jain (@INCBhavna) August 16, 2020





Happy Parsi New Year

#NavrozMubarak Loads Of Love To My Parsi Brother And Sisters... May The New Year Bring Peace and Prosperity In Our Lives.. pic.twitter.com/mxabTiewKv — Roman D'souza (@romandsouza) August 16, 2020





Navroz Mubarak

With four Fs—Fire, Fragrance, Food and Friendship, Navroz brings families together through food and the exchange of gifts.

Wishing to folks following the Zoroastrian faith, "good health, wealth and prosperity".#NavrozMubarak#ParsiFolks @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/ghQoOYKr3L — Sidharth satyam (@sidharthsatyam1) August 16, 2020





Happy New Year

Greetings to the lovely Parsi community! A minority in numbers but a majority in terms of contribution to the society.

Massive love and respect! ❤❤#Parsi #NavrozMubarak #ParsiNewYear pic.twitter.com/T8yoASmdA9 — Nehal Tyagi (@nehaltyagi08) August 16, 2020





Nowruz Mubarak

Hope this festival will bring massive happiness and property in each being’s life. Happy #NavrozMubarak to all Parsi Friends. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/nTnPk2de1B — teawithdev (@teawithdev) August 16, 2020





More Tweets Pour in

Inspired by the glorious festival that renews our spirits with kindness & patience, and rings in celebrations with brotherhood & feasts!...#NavrozMubarak pic.twitter.com/Ql3Yw1I7zq — DikshaBhoomi Enterprises (@DikshaBhoomi) August 16, 2020





A True Parsi Fashion!

Navroz Mubarak!

May you all be blessed with good health and happiness. In true Parsi fashion,

Khavanu, Pivanu, Majja Ni Life!#parsinewyear2020 #navrozmubarak pic.twitter.com/TOpZmrdYtG — Mahir Dittia (@DittiaMahir) August 16, 2020





Because of the pandemic, Nowruz celebrations will be comparatively limited. However, the spirit of the festival remains. On Navroz 2020, wish you and your family a very Happy Parsi New Year. May this New Year brings a lot of positivity!