Navroz Mubarak 2020 Images, Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter, Social Media Users Share Happy Parsi New Year Greetings to Celebrate Nowruz

Team Latestly

The Parsi New Year, also called Navroz or Nowruz marks the beginning of the year as per Parsi calendar. According to the Persian language, ‘Nav’ means new and ‘Roz’ stands for ‘New Day.’ Parsi New Year 2020 is on August 16, which is today, and social media is flooded with wishes and greetings. Navroz Mubarak 2020 images, wishes and messages have already taken over Twitter as social media users share Happy Parsi New Year greetings on Nowruz celebrations. It is an eventful day, for the people belonging to the Parsi community. From preparing delicious traditional food to sharing meaningful messages, Parsis greet each other with Navroz Mubarak on the New Year’s Day.

Nowruz is celebrated in March, globally. However, in India, the Shahenshahi calendar is followed that does not account for leap years. This is why, Navroz celebrations in India arrives 200 days later, in August. Social media users are very active. They celebrate all the festivals and events together in the form of greetings and messages, showing their unity. And especially, during times such as the pandemic, beautiful quotes and motivational wishes also prove to be a positive start for the year.

On Twitter, #NavrozMubarak is running as one of the top trends with netizens sharing Parsi New Year 2020 greetings, messages, Nowruz images and wishes. This is how people celebrate and welcome another year, full of hope and positivity.

Because of the pandemic, Nowruz celebrations will be comparatively limited. However, the spirit of the festival remains. On Navroz 2020, wish you and your family a very Happy Parsi New Year. May this New Year brings a lot of positivity!