Navratri 2021: Wishes and Images for Your Loved Ones

Navratri is the festival dedicated to Goddess Durga which falls during the Ashvin month of Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is celebrated in the month of September-October.

Devotees of Goddess Durga celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and zeal. People worship nine different avatars of the goddess during this 9-day long festival. Many events are organized to celebrate this auspicious occasion. People also prepare different traditional cuisines and enjoy this period with their friends, family and relatives.

This year, Navratri will be celebrated from 7 to 15 October 2021.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, and images for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion Shardiya Navratri 2021.

Navratri Wishes and Images

I pray to Maa Durga for your happy and successful life. Wish you a very Happy Navratri!

I pray that Maa Durga bless us with a healthy and prosperous life. A very happy and Navratri to you and your and family.

This Navratri, I hope the world gets over this deadly pandemic. A very Happy Navratri to you!

Hope this Navratri finds you and your dear ones being blessed by the Goddess with joy, prosperity and health.

Navratri is a festival of joy and prosperity. Hope Goddess Durga fulfill all your desires.

The festival of Maa Durga begins from today. I hope she blesses us all with a healthy and happiness. Happy Navratri!

