Navratri 2021: States Relax Curbs, Are Gatherings Allowed?

As India records declining COVID-19 cases, many states have announced guidelines and restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Supplemented by robust vaccination drives, a decline in coronavirus cases has led to state governments laying down different rules for gatherings and celebrations for the nine-day festival of Navratri, which begins on 7 October. Here are some states that have eased restrictions:

GUJARAT

Are large gatherings allowed?

State authorities will allow as many as 400 people to gather for garba celebrations, provided they are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Further, the cap on the number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals has also been increased to 400 and 100 people respectively.

Can establishments operate at full capacity?

No, but the state government has announced relaxations. Hotels and restaurants are now allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity compared to the limit of 60 percent.

What about the night curfew?

The night curfew timings have been extended by an hour – from 11 pm to midnight – in eight cities across the state, which are Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara.

MAHARASHTRA

Are large gatherings allowed?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that no garba celebrations will be permitted. Urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols, the BMC has encouraged mandals to arrange online darshan and use social media to reach devotees.

Can establishments operate at full capacity?

After taking the decision to reopen places of worship on 7 October, the BMC has allowed religious places to operate at 50 percent capacity as long as they are sanitised thrice a day and do not distribute sweets and offerings.

Is there a cap on people allowed for immersion processions?

For households, five people will be allowed to take part in immersion festivities whereas for community groups, a maximum of 10 devotees will be allowed to participate.

In both cases, participating devotees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DELHI

Are large gatherings allowed?

The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of Chhat Puja. Districts with a positivity rate below 5 percent may obtain permission from the District Magistrate for Ramlila and Durga Puja gatherings.

Can establishments operate at full capacity?

Halls may operate with a maximum capacity of 50 percent, with a ceiling of 200 people allowed in closed spaces. The state authorities have said that stalls and eateries will not be permitted as part of the celebrations.

UTTAR PRADESH

Are large gatherings allowed?

The UP government has allowed as many as 100 people to gather outside containment zones, compared to its earlier cap of 50 people. The guidelines said that venues must ensure a distance of 6 feet between people's seats.

Can establishments operate at full capacity?

Grounds and open spaces will be allowed to operate at full capacity, but must ensure that the footfall doesn't exceed it. The state has also mandated that a COVID-19 helpdesk be set up at the entrance of venues.

