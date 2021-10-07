Navratri 2021: Here's what to eat and what to avoid during the nine days of fasting

The festival of Sharad Navratri 2021 has finally begun today, 7 October, and will be celebrated till 15 October. Observed during the Hindu month Ashwin, Navratri marks the advent of Goddess Durga on Earth and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to worshipping the nine avatars of Goddess Durga, one on each day. Devotees also fast on all these nine days to please the Goddess and to seek her blessings. Some people fast on all nine days whereas some fast in jodas (couple), the first two or the last two days of Navratri.

If you are looking forward to fasting during Navratri, here are some rules to keep a check on:

What to Eat during fasting?

Remember to keep yourself hydrated through liquid intakes like juice, buttermilk, and water.

Use sendha namak (Rock salt) as an alternative to table salt for cooking during Navratri.

If you are fasting for all 9 days, try and include nuts, fruits, and dairy products to keep yourself healthy and to avoid any kind of nutrition deficiency. Singhare ka Atta (water chestnut flour) is a great option to include in your daily diet while fasting.

While many keep themselves away from several spices and ingredients during Navratri, using spices such as red chilly powder, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom is a good option.

The most important thing is to keep eating something at regular intervals. You can have a small quantity of food items like dry fruits and fresh fruits at regular intervals.

What to avoid?

As most of us are aware, during Navratri, the consumption of garlic, onion, and spices is to be avoided.

Other food items that are strictly prohibited during the festival of Navratri are meat, eggs, and tobacco. Also, say no to alcohol consumption during the nine festive days.

Foods like mustard oil and sesame oil should also be avoided as they generate heat in the body.

Packaged drinks and juices may contain preservatives and added sugar so try to avoid them as well.

Keep in mind to have a proper meal before the Sandhya aarti or the sunset.

