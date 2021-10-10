Navratri 2021 Day 4: Here's the puja vidhi, mantra and significance of worshipping Goddess Kushmanda

Sunday marks the fourth day of Navratri. On this day Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped who is the fourth avatar of Navdurga. Goddess Kushmanda is believed to be the creator of the universe and resides at the centre of the sun as she balances the energy and light in the universe. The name of Goddess Kushmanda is a combination of three words " Ku means 'little', Ushma means 'warmth or energy' and Anda means 'egg'. It means the one who created this universe as a 'little cosmic egg'. The form of Maa Kushmanda has been called "Prajalit Prabhakar". The brilliance of her body is as bright as the sun.

Timing

Date: 10 October, Sunday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 07.48 am, 9 October

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 04.55 am, 10 October

Colour

The auspicious colour for Navratri Chaturthi Tithi is grey like the Tritiya Tithi as both days have coincided.

Maa Kushmanda Vahan

Goddess Siddhidatri rides on the lioness.

Puja Vidhi

Take a bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. She is offered shringaar samagri like sindoor, kajal, bangles, bindi, toe ring, comb, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nosepin, necklace, red dupatta etc. Prasad of malpuas, halwa, or curd, are offered to the goddess.

Significance

It is believed that when there was darkness all around and there was no universe, Goddess Kushmanda had created the universe with her divine smile. After the creation of the universe, she created the trinity Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh and the trinity Kali, Lakshmi and Saraswati. Devotees worship her to be bestowed with speed, knowledge, love, energy, excellence, longevity, fame, strength, health and parental happiness.

Mantra

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Also See: Navratri 2021 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta story, puja vidhi, mantra and significance

Navratri 2021 Day 2: Significance, puja vidhi, colour and muhurat of Dwitiya; all you need to know

Navratri 2021: Here's what to eat and what to avoid during the nine days of fasting

Read more on India by Firstpost.