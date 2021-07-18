Navjot Singh Sidhu an asset to Congress, says Ashwani Kumar

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar. (Photo/ANI)

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Soon after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the new chief of Punjab Congres, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar called him an 'asset' for the party and said that they all will work together with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to win 2022 State Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, senior Congress leader Kumar said: "Navjot Singh Sidhu will be an asset for the party. Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh and Congressmen together will win the 2022 assembly elections."

He further said, "I believe that it is neither anyone's victory nor defeat. It is the victory of the Congress party. This decision will surely strengthen the party."

He stated that the discussions in Punjab that were going on over the appointment of Sidhu for several days are over now after the announcement by the Congress high command.

On being asked about the ongoing rift within Punjab Congress, he asserted that disputes or differences which still exist shall be resolved soon through talks in the coming days.

"This is the dignity of politics. We will sit together and talk. In the democratic process, everyone works together. Sometimes, it is not necessary to take everyone's opinion into consideration. There are times when decisions are also taken on the basis of consensus. The same happened this time. I am sure that this team will surely register a win in the upcoming elections," he said.

Sidhu's appointment came after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricketer had openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Congress President has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)," according to a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

The decision came after rounds of meetings between Congress high command with Amarinder Singh and Sindhu.

Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Congress interim president expressing apprehensions about the possible appointment of Sidhu as PCC chief, sources had said.

Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat met Amarinder Singh in Mohali on July 17. Later he said that Amarinder Singh has assured him that he will honour any decision taken by the party high command.

However, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."

Rawat had met Sonia Gandhi on Friday and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Amarinder Singh had also met Sonia Gandhi last week. (ANI)