Navitas Semiconductor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Navitas NVTS Globe

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS), Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs.

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS), Industry Leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power ICs.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.



Navitas Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (844) 309-9880, Conference ID: 2145189

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cu5jb4mg

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a22dc125-708a-45a3-bcc3-ad2836242ae3



