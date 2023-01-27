Navitas Semiconductor Corporation

Navitas’ GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs simplify design, expand market size for 4.6 kW KATEK solar inverters

Navitas and KATEK Accelerate Solar Adoption with Higher Efficiency and Lower Costs

TORRANCE, Calif. and MEMMINGEN, Germany, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), and KATEK GROUP (FRA: KTEK) announce that KATEK’s coolcept fleX family of Steca solar inverters have adopted new, leading-edge GeneSiC power semiconductors for improved efficiency, size, weight and cost, with significant market size expansion.



Installed solar power capacity is expected to exceed that of natural gas in 2026, and of coal by 2027, becoming the largest in the world, a 3x increase in installed capacity from 2022-2027. The global levelized cost of electricity from solar is now 40% lower than coal and natural gas.

Silicon carbide (SiC) is a new ‘wide bandgap’ power semiconductor material that is rapidly replacing legacy silicon chips in high-power, high-voltage applications such as renewable energy, energy storage and micro-grids, EVs and industrial applications. GeneSiC ‘trench-assisted planar-gate’ SiC MOSFET technology delivers no-compromise. high-temperature, high-speed performance, resulting in up to 25°C lower case temperature, and up to 3x longer life than alternative SiC products. With the highest-published 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and stable threshold voltage for easy paralleling, GeneSiC MOSFETs are ideal for high-power, fast-time-to-market applications.

Steca – A KATEK Brand - is a pioneer in the renewable energy industry and develops and produces high-end power electronics for grid inverters and energy storage as well as control technology for photovoltaic systems and fuel cell systems. The Steca coolcept fleX model solar inverter converts DC power from a string of solar panels into 4.6 kW AC power for use in the home, returning to the grid, or being stored locally for later use – to smooth demand and/or support power during an outage.

“Next-generation GeneSiC technology has enabled a major step in system performance without compromising our high engineering standards, especially regarding EMI,” said Dr. Peter Grabs, KATEK’s Director of Innovation, Research and Development. “Navitas’ excellent quality – with zero failures - and consistent, short lead-time delivery are critical success factors as we expand production into new markets.”

Each 4.6 kW Steca coolcept flex inverter uses 16x GeneSiC G3R75MT12J SiC MOSFETs. These 1,200 V, 75 mΩ-rated devices are used in a two-level converter, with bi-directional boost converters and an H4-topology for AC voltage output. Increased switching frequency shrinks the size and weight of ‘passive’ components, which optimizes the KATEK unit in size and weight compared to legacy silicon-based inverters.

“Navitas and KATEK are aligned in the mission to ‘Electrify Our World™’ and accelerate the transition from 80% fossil-fuel sources of electricity and uses, to 80% renewable sources and electrical uses,” noted Dr. Ranbir Singh, Navitas EVP for the GeneSiC business line. “Both companies also share a focus on sustainability, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

About KATEK

The KATEK Group (FRA: KTEK), headquartered in Munich, is one of the fastest growing electronics companies in Europe and would like to make a decisive contribution to the "electronification of the world". KATEK sees itself as an end-to-end service provider for high-value electronics. The range of services covers the entire product life cycle. From the development of the software and hardware to the first prototypes of the electronic assemblies and production to the subsequent support of the process at the customer, including logistics, after-sales and services.

3,100 employees at locations in Germany, Eastern Europe, North America and Asia produce the megatrends of the future. With the local-to-local approach, KATEK creates proximity to the customer and at the same time paves access to the world market. The market leaders from the fastest-growing sectors rely on this strategy – from electric mobility and renewable energies to medical technology.

At its site in Memmingen, Germany, KATEK Memmingen GmbH develops, produces, and distributes high-performance electronics for industry, medicine, domestic and automotive engineering, as well as innovative proprietary products for solar and energy that are known under the name Steca – A KATEK Brand.

For more information, please visit https://katek-group.com. Information about Steca - A KATEK Brand can be found at https://www.steca.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. Steca, KATEK and coolcept fleX are trademarks of KATEK Group. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

