Navitas COO/CTO Presents Next-Gen Semiconductor Tutorial at PowerAmerica 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), announced that Dan Kinzer, COO/CTO and co-founder, will present “Advancing GaN Power Integration: Efficiency, Reliability & Autonomy” at PowerAmerica’s 2022 Wide Band-gap (WBG) Summer Workshop .

Mr. Kinzer, a respected power-semiconductor-technology leader for several decades, will present on 2nd August at 1pm eastern time. The 75-minute tutorial includes GaN device fundamentals and Navitas’ proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit (PDK), before detailing practical applications, and the benefits of integrating GaN power with drive, plus control, sensing and protection, to enable the highest power-density, efficiency and reliability.

Established in 2014, PowerAmerica brings together the brightest minds and leading innovators in the world of WBG semiconductors. As a member of PowerAmerica, Navitas provides technical and material input for initiatives to help companies using power semiconductors to upgrade beyond legacy silicon. In return, Navitas has access to resources and relationships contributing to business growth. The tutorial workshop is being held in conjunction with PowerAmerica’s 2022 Annual Meeting. Registration details can be found on the PowerAmerica website.

GaN is a next-generation, WBG technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrate GaN power and drive plus sensing, protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient power conversion performance.



“GaNSense technology is optimized for revolutionary high-speed, soft-switching topologies such as totem-pole PFC, asymmetric half-bridge and active-clamp flyback,” noted Mr, Kinzer. “Loss-less current-sensing delivers the efficiency boost, and 6x faster fault-detection – with ‘detect-to-protect’ in only 30 nanoseconds – means that systems can now be made as reliable as the GaN power ICs themselves.”

Over 50,000,000 GaN ICs have shipped to mobile and consumer customers including Samsung, Dell, Xiaomi, Lenovo, OPPO, Amazon, LG, and Belkin, and GaNFast ICs are now available with a 20-year limited warranty - a critical accelerator for GaN’s adoption into high-reliability data center, solar and EV markets.

About PowerAmerica

PowerAmerica, a proud member of Manufacturing USA , brings together the brightest minds in the wide band-gap (WBG) semiconductor world. Semiconductor manufacturers and the companies that use power semiconductors in their products are working together to accelerate the adoption of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power electronics. PowerAmerica’s objective is to reduce the cost and the perceived risk inherent with these energy efficient technologies, and bring economic and environmental benefits.

Driven by its industry, university, and national lab members, PowerAmerica exchanges knowledge and processes and provides access to an educated workforce. This enables American industry to develop more innovative power electronics products and systems.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field-failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021. In May 2022, Navitas became the first semiconductor company to achieve CarbonNeutral®-company certification

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

