Navitas and Anker Celebrate CES Innovation Awards with 100W GaNFast™ Charger

Navitas and Anker partnership delivers double CES wins, maximum portability, fast charging and convenience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, has announced that its GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense™ technology power Anker Innovation’s new 100 W fast charger.



Both the GaNFast ICs and the Anker 736 Charger ( Nano II 100W) multi-port (2x USB-C, 1x USB-A) charger are CES Innovation Award Honorees, with the Anker 736 officially launched to the market in May 2022. Compatible with USB 3.0 PD PPS and Qualcomm Quick Charge® 3.0, and measuring only 67 x 31.5 x 56.97 mm (120 cc) the charger achieves a power density of 0.83 W/cc and can deliver a 50% charge to an Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 in just 40 minutes.

GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20 times faster than traditional silicon. Compared with conventional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight. Navitas’ next-generation GaNSense technology integrates real-time, accurate and fast sensing of system parameters, including current and temperature, and achieves patent-pending, loss-less current-sensing to deliver an additional 10% energy savings. GaNSense enables a ‘detect-to-protect’ time of only 30 ns – 6x faster than discrete GaN power chips for increased system reliability. The Nano II 100 W uses two NV6136A ICs, one in the boost PFC stage, the other in a high-frequency quasi-resonant (HFQR) flyback converter, using loss-less current sensing for high efficiency, cool operation and fast charging.

“By using Navitas GaNFast ICs instead of silicon, we are able to deliver more power from a smaller, lighter charger, achieving a power efficiency of over 93%,” said Steven Yang , CEO of Anker Innovations. “The result is an ultra-compact, high-performance charging solution that provides the convenience of fast and simultaneous multi-device charging with maximum portability.”

“Anker and Navitas have an established relationship that goes back to 2017,” says Charles Zha, VP and GM of Navitas China. “Since we announced our strategic partnership , engineering teams from both Navitas and Anker have been co-located at Anker offices, which accelerates the time-to-market of innovative products such as the Nano II 100W charger.”

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support high-quality wireless audio, home security, and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore.

More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at www.anker.com .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions, and Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral® -certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

