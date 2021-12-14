Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (NYSE:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company will report results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, prior to the conference call.



A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Holdings Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.877.876.9173

International Dial In: +1.785.424.1667

Conference ID: NMQ321 or 667321

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.2434

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.7211



This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com , under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

