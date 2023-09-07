Navigator Holdings Ltd.'s (NYSE:NVGS) largest shareholders are private companies with 59% ownership, individual investors own 21%

Key Insights

Navigator Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

59% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

19% of Navigator Holdings is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 21% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Navigator Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Navigator Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Navigator Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Navigator Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Navigator Holdings. Our data shows that Sohmen Family Foundation is the largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. Ultramar Ltda. is the second largest shareholder owning 29% of common stock, and Gagnon Securities, LLC holds about 2.2% of the company stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Navigator Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$18m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 59%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Navigator Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

