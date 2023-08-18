Navigating Saudi relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visits 10 Downing Street

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is expected to visit Britain in the autumn after Downing Street reportedly extended an invitation earlier in the summer.

London is said to be seeking the support of Riyadh as it attempts to negotiate a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council. A visit by the Crown Prince could prove a significant boon in these efforts, but is unlikely to pass without controversy.

If confirmed, the Crown Prince’s trip to the UK would be his first since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. This killing allegedly took place with the approval of the Crown Prince, and Britain rightly condemned it.

Even so, Saudi Arabia’s geopolitical significance cannot be ignored. It remains an important regional counterweight to Iran as well as a major oil exporter, and has traditionally proved a reliable ally for British interests. It is difficult to see how cutting ties would prove beneficial.

The past few years have seen considerable tensions emerge between Saudi Arabia and the West, driven in no small part by US President Joe Biden’s bungled handling of relations. This is arguably one of the reasons that Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Tehran in an agreement brokered by Beijing, and cuts to oil production that have provoked fury in Washington.

Indeed, making Saudi Arabia a pariah would risk driving it further into the arms of Beijing’s emerging axis of autocracies. The Middle East is an increasingly unstable place. The UK cannot ignore the importance of one of its leading powers.

