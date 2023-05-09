Navigate360 Ushers in Growth with Key Additions: Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Threat Detection & Prevention Program Development

The appointments of Julia Goebel, Jami Timmons Klotz and Dr. Joe McKenna will continue to drive Navigate360’s mission of helping schools and communities across the U.S. achieve “zero incidents” of violence and harm

Navigate360 Key Additions: Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of Threat Detection & Prevention Program Development

Left to Right: Julia Goebel, Jami Timmons Klotz and Dr. Joe McKenna of Navigate360

RICHFIELD, OHIO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the nation’s leader in K–12 school safety and student wellness solutions, announces the appointment of Julia Goebel as chief marketing officer, Jami Timmons Klotz as chief product officer, and Dr. Joe McKenna as vice president of threat detection and prevention program development. All are passionate, innovative and experienced leaders poised to drive a new wave of meaningful impact in school safety and student wellness for the more than 50 million students in the United States.

“We are pleased to welcome these accomplished executives in SaaS technology and K–12 leadership to the Navigate360 team,” said JP Guilbault, chief executive officer of Navigate360. “Julia, Jami and Joe bring a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience which supports our mission of zero incidents of violence and harm.”

Year to date, the Expert Insights data from Navigate360 show alerts related to self-harm are up 51 percent year-over-year and alerts related to weapons and harm to others are up 25 percent year-over-year. On average, the Navigate360 report also found more than 4,000 anonymous tips per week come into school tip lines powered by Navigate360 P3 School Tip Line solution, with the most common tips related to self-harm and weapons.

“The offering of Navigate360 is unmatched in the industry, from ALICE Training to PBIS Rewards, and I look forward to expanding the reach of the company as we strive to make an impact on safety and wellbeing,” said Julia Goebel, chief marketing officer at Navigate360. “Issues related to bullying, self-harm and acts of violence are becoming part of the daily national conversation and we must move toward a proactive—rather than reactive—approach to student safety and wellness.”

Before joining Navigate360, Goebel served in various leadership roles at software companies in the health IT and employee wellness space—including chief marketing officer roles at Halo Health, now part of symplr, and at BenefitExpress, now part of WEX. Her background in leading marketing teams at publicly traded and PE-backed organizations and her focus on developing high-performance marketers will enable Navigate360 to reach more schools and districts nationwide. She is also a public official.

Further enhancing the Executive Leadership team of Navigate360 is Jami Timmons Klotz, chief product officer, and an experienced technology leader.

“Navigate360 is already doing what no other company in the K–12 space can, and we are poised to continue that trajectory. Joining this mission-based organization at the helm of the product organization will allow me to further enhance Navigate360's already impressive product offerings and make an even greater impact on society,” said Jami Timmons Klotz, chief product officer at Navigate360. “As a woman, mother and leader in tech, there is not a better opportunity to leverage technology to make a positive impact on the mental and physical safety of our youth. Data has power, and Navigate360 is uniquely positioned to drive positive short- and long-term results that impact all areas of society.”

A results-focused product champion, Klotz comes to Navigate360 with more than 20 years of experience in the product leadership space, driving strategic growth and cultivating a strong brand image for several PE-backed companies—including BigTime Software and Avionte Staffing Software. Klotz’s experience will ensure Navigate360’s solutions are built around educators’ needs and deliver the real-time data and information schools and districts need to create learning environments where students, staff and educators feel safe.

Complementing the executive appointments is Dr. Joe McKenna, who will be overseeing the creation and implementation of threat assessment programs for Navigate360 customers as Vice President of Threat Detection & Prevention Program Development.

“Research-based early detection and prevention measures are proven effective when implemented with fidelity,” said Dr. Joe McKenna, vice president of threat detection & prevention program development. “Ensuring that schools and districts who make the meaningful investment in behavioral threat assessment training, as well as case management, have the guidance and support needed to be proactive and successful is my ultimate goal.”

McKenna joins Navigate360 from WestEd’s Justice & Prevention Research Center where he served as their Director of School Safety. In this position, he led federally funded research projects, as well as supported schools and districts across the country in implementing various school safety strategies. With his Master of Science and PhD from Texas State University in Criminal Justice and his Bachelor of Science from Roger Williams University, McKenna also served as the Deputy Superintendent and Executive Director of Safety and Student Support for Comal Independent School District in New Braunfels, Texas, as the Associate Director of the Texas School Safety Center and as an Adjunct Professor at Texas State University.

With these new additions in key roles, Navigate360 is poised and ready to further their mission of helping schools and communities across the U.S. achieve “zero incidents” of violence and harm.

To learn more about Navigate360, please visit navigate360.com

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the premier provider of safety solutions for schools, leading to enhanced student wellbeing. For more than 20 years, our multifaceted, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—has focused on incident prevention. Empowering people, schools and communities to stay safe and thrive, Navigate360 serves more than 30,000 schools across the US and more than 14 million students. Recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work, Navigate360 is mission-driven and founded on a data-driven approach to school safety and student wellness.

