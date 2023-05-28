Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

The board of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of June, with investors receiving $0.16 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Navient's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Navient's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 11.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Navient Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Navient has grown earnings per share at 26% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Navient Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Navient might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Navient that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

