Navient appoints Kelly Christiano as Consumer Lending EVP

Kelly Christiano

EVP, Consumer Lending

EVP, Consumer Lending

WILMINGTON, Del., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced the appointment of Kelly Christiano as executive vice president of consumer lending.



“Kelly has earned a reputation for innovation and flawless execution at both start-ups and Fortune 500 firms,” said Jack Remondi, Navient president and CEO. “Those skills make her well-equipped to lead our Consumer Lending organization, which provides innovative and responsible products that benefit customers.”

Christiano’s 30-year career spans multiple industries and disciplines – most recently leading IGI Enterprises where she consulted with a variety of organizations, including serving as chief marketing officer for Transact, a leading payments company serving colleges and universities. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of private student lending at Sallie Mae.

Christiano received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f24a5df2-a6fa-436b-9a63-1be7f0165024



