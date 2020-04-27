Navaya receives Health Canada license for the cultivation of cannabis

BOISBRIAND, QC, April 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Navaya, a Quebec, Canada based company incorporated in 2019 to deliver premium, high yield, consistent cannabis products announces it has secured its Health Canada cultivation licence.

Logo: Navaya Inc. (CNW Group/Navaya)

"We're set to start production shortly, and with customer commitments, we expect sales revenues to begin this year," says Mark Stermer, chief executive officer of Navaya. "Our investments and partnerships have resulted in this most recent regulatory milestone and will aid us to start strong out of the gate. We are committed to breeding cannabis strains that maximize production and quality using industry leading technology that will result in high yields at low cost. We are confident we will have an immediate impact on the industry in this most extraordinary time."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Located in Boisbriand, Quebec, at a technologically advanced facility, Navaya is in the process of installing its exclusive and comprehensive vertical industrial hydroponic production equipment, allowing full control of the growing environment and taking indoor cannabis production to the highest standards on a consistent basis.

The globally exclusive vertical hydroponic growing technology is the most advanced cultivation equipment compared to equipment used in other production facilities. Using game-changing technology, Navaya will be able to produce the highest quality, consistent product on a massive scale at industry low costs.

"Since October 2019, there has been a lot of talk about Cannabis 2.0," says Stermer. "With the use of advanced hyper-controlled cultivation equipment in our vertical hydroponics growing facility, we are setting the new standard for licenced producers going forward, L.P. 2.0."

Navaya expects to begin its first cultivation of cannabis in May 2020. Before distribution, Navaya will complete two full harvests. With Health Canada's final approval of each yield, Navaya is expecting to receive its sales licence and deliver product to the market early Q4 2020. Navaya expects the production facility to be at full capacity by early 2022 and will be able to produce 100,000 kg annually.

Story continues

For more information on Navaya, please visit www.navaya.com.

About NAVAYA Inc.

Navaya's mission is to become a global leader in the cannabis sector, resulting in predictable business and brand performance. With its exclusive and most comprehensive hyper-controlled vertical industrial hydroponic solution on the market, Navaya is taking indoor production to the highest standards. With a commitment to long-term investments in research and development, including the use of big data and artificial intelligence, the company is committed to breeding strains that maximize production and quality and help to discover new uses of cannabis that enrich lives.

Boisbriand, Quebec – Navaya Inc has secured its Health Canada cultivation licence on April 24, 2020. The licence will allow Navaya to start production of cannabis using industry leading technology in a fully controlled growing environment resulting in premium products with high yields at low cost. (CNW Group/Navaya)

SOURCE Navaya





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/27/c5148.html