Navarro scores two goals to lead Forge to a 4-1 win over Halifax

HAMILTON — Joshua Navarro scored twice to lead Forge FC to a 4-1 victory over Halifax Wanderers on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

Navarro staked the hosts to an early two-goal lead in the Canadian Premier League matchup. He scored in the third minute and added another goal in the 15th minute.

David Choiniere made it 3-0 with his goal in the 25th minute. Alex Marshall cut into the Forge lead in the 54th minute but Sebastian Castello put the game away in the 88th minute.

Also Saturday, Valour FC defeated Cavalry FC 4-2.

York United FC was to meet Pacific FC in the late game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press