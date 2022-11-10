From Navajo code talkers to female code breakers: 12 inclusive histories for Veterans Day

Every year on Nov. 11, we honor the brave soldiers who have served our nation with Veterans Day. There have been myriad books written about their experiences, many of which have made the USA TODAY Best-selling Books List. They are all impactful and important stories. But not all soldiers are the same.

USA TODAY rounded up 12 historical works that document the lives and experiences of veterans whose stories have often not been at the forefront of our history classes and textbooks. Among them are the women who fought on the frontlines of the Revolutionary War, Black soldiers in WWI who were so fierce the Germans referred to them as "Hellfighters" and Navajo soldiers who created an unbreakable communication code for the Allies.

'Half American,' by Matthew F. Delmont

More than 1 million Black men and women served in WWII. Fighting in segregated units and as support for the allied cause, Black Americans fought for the rights of Allied nations and citizens only to return to a nation that denied them their own. Subtitled "The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," the book includes many stories of not just the unsung heroes but such luminaries as Thurgood Marshall, who investigated violence against Black troops; Benjamin O. Davis, who led the Tuskegee Airmen and Langston Hughes who served as a war correspondent for the Black press.

'Ashley's War,' by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Subtitled "The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield," Lemmon uses on-the-ground reporting to tell the story of CST-2, the pioneering cultural support teams the Army created to insert women alongside Special Operations soldiers battling in Afghanistan. The book, a USA TODAY bestseller, focuses on Lt. Ashley White, a soldier who was killed during combat operations in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan in 2011.

'Code Talker,' by Chester Nez with Judith Schiess Avila

During WWII, Japan was able to crack every code the U.S. used to secretly communicate. In desperation, the Marine Corps turned to a platoon of 29 Navajo soldiers to develop a secure communication system using their Native language. The result was the creation of the only unbroken code in modern warfare. Subtitled "The First and Only Memoir By One of the Original Code Talkers of WWII," the book, a USA TODAY bestseller, follows Nez's experiences as a code talker.

'American Patriots,' by Gail Lumet Buckley

Subtitled "The Story of Blacks in the Military From the Revolution to Desert Storm," Buckley tells the story of Black soldiers in the U.S. through hundreds of original interviews with veterans of every war since World War I. Buckley documents historic accounts and photographs and highlights Black heroes, including Colin Powell, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War who would rise through the ranks to become the first Black chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.

'Facing the Mountain,' by Daniel James Brown

Brown, the author of "The Boys in the Boat," chronicles the lives and experiences of Rudy Tokiwa, Fred Shiosaki and Kats Miho, all first-generation Japanese Americans who volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and were deployed to France, Germany and Italy. Subtitled "A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II," the book is a USA TODAY bestseller.

'Code Girls,' by Liza Mundy

Subtitled "The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II," the USA TODAY bestseller tells the story of the more than 10,000 women who went to Washington, D.C., to serve secretly as codebreakers for the Army and Navy during WWII. The author, who researched and interviewed surviving "code girls," focuses the story on Dot Braden, a schoolteacher recruited by the Army.

'Thunder at the Gates,' by Douglas R. Egerton

Many people learned about the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment from the 1989 Denzel Washington movie "Glory." But the film merely touched on the contributions of Black Americans to the Union cause in the Civil War. In his book, subtitled "The Black Civil War Regiments That Redeemed America," Egerton writes extensively about the Black soldiers in the 54th and 55th Massachusetts Infantry as well as the 5th Massachusetts Cavalry Regiment.

'Harlem's Hell Fighters,' by Stephen L. Harris

Thousands of Black Americans volunteered to fight in WWI. Many served as laborers and stevedores, but some served as soldiers. In his book, subtitled "The African-American 369th Infantry in World War I," Harris focuses on those soldiers in particular. Eventually, Gen. John J. Pershing would allow these soldiers to serve under French command. They would later be awarded the Croix de Guerre, a high French military honor.

'Band of Sisters,' by Kirsten Holmstedt

Subtitled "American Women at War in Iraq," the author chronicles a dozen stories of the more than 150,000 women who have served in combat in Iraq. Among them are the first U.S. female pilot to be shot down and survive, the military's first Black female pilot in combat and a young turret gunner defending convoys.

'Revolutionary Mothers,' by Carol Berkin

Most Americans are familiar with the heroic and notable men of the Revolutionary War, but what about the women? That is the blank space historian Berkin fills in her book subtitled "Women in the Struggle for America's Independence." It turns out women were not exempt from the war, they were in the thick of it, not just behind the scenes but also on the front lines.

'Bloods,' by Wallace Terry

In his book, subtitled "Black Veterans of the Vietnam War: An Oral History," Terry, a journalist who covered the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement, spoke with 20 Black veterans to compile an oral history of the war, along the vein of Studs Terkel. The veterans shared both their experiences on the battlefield and the home front.

'We Were There,' by Yvonne Latty

Inspired by her father's service, journalist Latty and photographer Ron Tarver chronicle the stories of Black veterans who served in the Army, Navy and Air Force, from WWII to the Iraq War. The book, subtitled "Voices of African American Veterans, From World War II to the War in Iraq," features veterans ranging from foot soldiers to prisoners of war to brigadier generals.

