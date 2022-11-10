From Navajo code talkers to female code breakers: 12 inclusive histories for Veterans Day

Mary Cadden, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Every year on Nov. 11, we honor the brave soldiers who have served our nation with Veterans Day. There have been myriad books written about their experiences, many of which have made the USA TODAY Best-selling Books List. They are all impactful and important stories. But not all soldiers are the same.

USA TODAY rounded up 12 historical works that document the lives and experiences of veterans whose stories have often not been at the forefront of our history classes and textbooks. Among them are the women who fought on the frontlines of the Revolutionary War, Black soldiers in WWI who were so fierce the Germans referred to them as "Hellfighters" and Navajo soldiers who created an unbreakable communication code for the Allies.

'Half American,' by Matthew F. Delmont

&quot;Half American,&quot; by Matthew F. Delmont
"Half American," by Matthew F. Delmont

More than 1 million Black men and women served in WWII. Fighting in segregated units and as support for the allied cause, Black Americans fought for the rights of Allied nations and citizens only to return to a nation that denied them their own. Subtitled "The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad," the book includes many stories of not just the unsung heroes but such luminaries as Thurgood Marshall, who investigated violence against Black troops; Benjamin O. Davis, who led the Tuskegee Airmen and Langston Hughes who served as a war correspondent for the Black press.

'Ashley's War,' by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

Subtitled "The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield," Lemmon uses on-the-ground reporting to tell the story of CST-2, the pioneering cultural support teams the Army created to insert women alongside Special Operations soldiers battling in Afghanistan. The book, a USA TODAY bestseller, focuses on Lt. Ashley White, a soldier who was killed during combat operations in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan in 2011.

'Code Talker,' by Chester Nez with Judith Schiess Avila

&quot;Code Talker:&nbsp;The First and Only Memoir By One of the Original Navajo Code Talkers of WWII,&quot; by Chester Nez with Judith Schiess Avila
"Code Talker: The First and Only Memoir By One of the Original Navajo Code Talkers of WWII," by Chester Nez with Judith Schiess Avila

During WWII, Japan was able to crack every code the U.S. used to secretly communicate. In desperation, the Marine Corps turned to a platoon of 29 Navajo soldiers to develop a secure communication system using their Native language. The result was the creation of the only unbroken code in modern warfare. Subtitled "The First and Only Memoir By One of the Original Code Talkers of WWII," the book, a USA TODAY bestseller, follows Nez's experiences as a code talker.

'American Patriots,' by Gail Lumet Buckley

Subtitled "The Story of Blacks in the Military From the Revolution to Desert Storm," Buckley tells the story of Black soldiers in the U.S. through hundreds of original interviews with veterans of every war since World War I. Buckley documents historic accounts and photographs and highlights Black heroes, including Colin Powell, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War who would rise through the ranks to become the first Black chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.

'Facing the Mountain,' by Daniel James Brown

&quot;Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II,&quot; by Daniel James Brown
"Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II," by Daniel James Brown

Brown, the author of "The Boys in the Boat," chronicles the lives and experiences of Rudy Tokiwa, Fred Shiosaki and Kats Miho, all first-generation Japanese Americans who volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and were deployed to France, Germany and Italy. Subtitled "A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II," the book is a USA TODAY bestseller.

More: 10 impactful military books for Veterans Day: 'Unbroken,' 'American Sniper,' 'Band of Brothers'

'Code Girls,' by Liza Mundy

Subtitled "The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II," the USA TODAY bestseller tells the story of the more than 10,000 women who went to Washington, D.C., to serve secretly as codebreakers for the Army and Navy during WWII. The author, who researched and interviewed surviving "code girls," focuses the story on Dot Braden, a schoolteacher recruited by the Army.

'Thunder at the Gates,' by Douglas R. Egerton

&quot;Thunder at the Gates: The Black Civil War Regiments That Redeemed America,&quot; by Douglas R. Egerton
"Thunder at the Gates: The Black Civil War Regiments That Redeemed America," by Douglas R. Egerton

Many people learned about the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment from the 1989 Denzel Washington movie "Glory." But the film merely touched on the contributions of Black Americans to the Union cause in the Civil War. In his book, subtitled "The Black Civil War Regiments That Redeemed America," Egerton writes extensively about the Black soldiers in the 54th and 55th Massachusetts Infantry as well as the 5th Massachusetts Cavalry Regiment.

'Harlem's Hell Fighters,' by Stephen L. Harris

Thousands of Black Americans volunteered to fight in WWI. Many served as laborers and stevedores, but some served as soldiers. In his book, subtitled "The African-American 369th Infantry in World War I," Harris focuses on those soldiers in particular. Eventually, Gen. John J. Pershing would allow these soldiers to serve under French command. They would later be awarded the Croix de Guerre, a high French military honor.

'Band of Sisters,' by Kirsten Holmstedt 

Subtitled "American Women at War in Iraq," the author chronicles a dozen stories of the more than 150,000 women who have served in combat in Iraq. Among them are the first U.S. female pilot to be shot down and survive, the military's first Black female pilot in combat and a young turret gunner defending convoys.

'Revolutionary Mothers,' by Carol Berkin

&quot;Revolutionary Mothers: Women in the Struggle for America’s Independence,&quot; by Carol Berkin
"Revolutionary Mothers: Women in the Struggle for America’s Independence," by Carol Berkin

Most Americans are familiar with the heroic and notable men of the Revolutionary War, but what about the women? That is the blank space historian Berkin fills in her book subtitled "Women in the Struggle for America's Independence." It turns out women were not exempt from the war, they were in the thick of it, not just behind the scenes but also on the front lines.

'Bloods,' by Wallace Terry

In his book, subtitled "Black Veterans of the Vietnam War: An Oral History," Terry, a journalist who covered the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement, spoke with 20 Black veterans to compile an oral history of the war, along the vein of Studs Terkel. The veterans shared both their experiences on the battlefield and the home front.

'We Were There,' by Yvonne Latty

Inspired by her father's service, journalist Latty and photographer Ron Tarver chronicle the stories of Black veterans who served in the Army, Navy and Air Force, from WWII to the Iraq War. The book, subtitled "Voices of African American Veterans, From World War II to the War in Iraq," features veterans ranging from foot soldiers to prisoners of war to brigadier generals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veterans Day: Inclusive history books on America's veterans

Latest Stories

  • The balance of power

    The midterm elections are underway, and one question looms large: Who will win control of Congress? It's Tuesday's news.

  • Where to celebrate Veterans Day in North Texas this year

    The theme for Fort Worth’s annual Veterans Day Parade is “Saluting the Buffalo Soldiers.” Arlington, Grand Prairie and North Richland Hills are also planning celebrations.

  • Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed

    Late night airstrikes in eastern Syria along the border with Iraq targeted Iran-backed militiamen, inflicting casualties, Syrian opposition activists said Wednesday. According to two paramilitary officers in Iraq, some of those killed in the attack were Iranian nationals. The U.S. military, which along with Israel has carried out such strikes in the past, said it was not behind them and had no involvement in the al-Qaim attack.

  • Victims let down by ‘ineffective’ system to recover proceeds of crime – report

    The Law Commission said billions of pounds had not been retrieved from criminals.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but